JANESVILLE -- Janesville Craig High School was among many schools in Wisconsin and across the Midwest hit by "swatting," on Thursday, hoax active shooter reports submitted to police.
Swatting is defined by law enforcement as intentionally making a falsely report of an active shooter situation, causing first responders to go to the scene to find nothing actually occurring.
News of swatting incidents came out of schools across the state including in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Port Washington, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Stevens Point, Two Rivers and Green Bay.
Janesville police received a call just after 11 a.m. Thursday that they felt was “suspicious,” regarding an active shooter at Craig High School, with reported casualties.
“The communications center staff recognized some inconsistencies with how this call was being reported that alerted them to it being a ‘swatting call,’” a Janesville Police Department news release said.
According to the release, the call was taken seriously, but “immediately vetted for legitimacy,” to ensure safety in the school.
The police department indicated that at least five schools in southeastern Wisconsin were affected by the swatting calls Thursday, that appeared to be computer-generated.
Janesville School District Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper told The Gazette the district was notified early Thursday by the Milwaukee branch of the FBI, alerting it to the potential for swatting incidents to occur later in the day.
“We have been aware that this was happening across the country over the past couple of months, and it seems like today was Wisconsin’s turn,” Gasper wrote in an email.
After the incidents, the Milwaukee branch of the FBI tweeted, “making a hoax threat over social media, text messages or email is a federal crime. Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in prison, or they can face state or local charges. It’s not a joke.”
Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman also released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming there was no active shooter at Craig. However, Holzman encouraged submitting anything that does seem suspicious to “P3tips” at p3tips.com/community/index.htm.
