BELOIT
If social media is what you make of it, 18-year-old Griffin Mark has made a lot of it.
The budding entrepreneur has used Tik Tok and Instagram to launch a fashion line called “Off the Mark Made in Failure” and to create trends to influence culture and norms.
“I’ve learned how people react to things and how their mind changes over time to new ideas. Gen Z is open-minded,” he said, referring to the generation born from the mid- to late 1990s to early 2010s.
Mark has used his extra time at home during the pandemic to get busy on his future.
The son of Brian Mark Funeral Home owners Brian and Diane Mark, he graduated from Janesville Craig High School early and is heading to Los Angeles soon to begin modeling and promoting his fashion line. His spring collection includes shoes, hoodies, pants, sunglasses and socks with the theme “the demise of pop culture.”
“It’s good to get alone sometimes and great to get a lot of work done,” Mark said. “Fashion is my passion in life—creating stuff that makes people happy.”
Mark has always loved fashion and entrepreneurship. At 12, he started an online company that resold Louis Vuitton shoes and other high-end vintage clothes that Mark got for good deals.
“I made a good amount of money. I did that from age 12 to 16 and had good sales,” Mark said.
Soon Mark was designing his own clothing but needed to promote his brand and gain industry contacts. He started using Tik Tok and Instagram, primarily under the handles #griffinspreminum and #shoutoutyahweh, as well as other accounts to create a following. He has amassed more than 1.5 million followers among his various social media platforms.
“Social media is the easiest way to grow a business and personal brand,” he said. “You are not doing it right if you are not marketing yourself with social media.”
His Tik Tok videos are what he calls “fashion comedy.”
“I’ll make a video based around my outfit. In a separate video, I’ll make a joke about it,” he said.
He also has started trends on Tik Tok.
“I started political rapping. I would use a rap song and act like I’m a politician,” he said.
Mark said he started a trend over the summer called “fem boy Fridays” in which he wore a skirt in an effort to open people’s minds about fashion and challenge “toxic masculinity.”
He said quick, random videos often are the most popular. A video of him in an outfit or looking into a mirror can unexpectedly get 2 million views.
Mark has slowly developed his sense of fashion, which he describes as unisex with a punk rock feel. His videos sometimes show him in a skirt or pearls.
“There shouldn’t be barriers between gender and fashion,” he said.
Mark creates his own pieces, and he has found manufacturers in Los Angeles and China to help him on the production side.
“I design everything in Photoshop, make 3D models and send it off to them,” he said.
During his many hours online, Mark started making friends in the fashion industry and with young entrepreneurs. Recently, he traveled to the Denver area to visit three friends he met through social media who are launching their own businesses.
Mark said he plans to build his brand and model for a year. After that, he’ll attend college for entrepreneurship or marketing.
One day, he plans to be part of New York Fashion Week and eventually design furniture and even homes.
Maintaining his online presence—with new surprises—is among his many priorities.
“Social media is the best way to grow as a person.”