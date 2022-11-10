JANESVILLE -- Gen. Andrew Poppas, the 24th commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, returned to Craig High School Thursday. Poppas, a 1984 Craig graduate, spoke to students about the importance of service.

Wednesday evening, Poppas had been the special guest at Forward Janesville's annual dinner at the Holiday Inn Express on the city's east side. At that event, he shared a stage with former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who asked the general about growing up in Janesville and his career trajectory. Ryan was also raised in Janesville, and the conversation at times turned to shared memories of their youth. 

