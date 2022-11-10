General Andrew Poppas, commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command, speaks to a group of Craig High School students at his alma mater in Janesville on Thursday, Nov. 10. Poppas, a 1984 Craig High School graduate, became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 8, 2022. Poppas oversees 750,000 Active Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard soldiers.
General Andrew Poppas, commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command, speaks with students Karyssa Norland, left, and Charlotte Mark during a visit to his alma mater Craig High School in Janesville on Thursday, Nov. 10. Poppas, a 1984 Craig High School graduate, became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 8, 2022. Poppas oversees 750,000 Active Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard soldiers.
General Andrew Poppas, commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command, speaks with a student during a visit to his alma mater Craig High School in Janesville on Thursday, Nov. 10. Poppas, a 1984 Craig High School graduate, became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 8, 2022. Poppas oversees 750,000 Active Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard soldiers.
JANESVILLE -- Gen. Andrew Poppas, the 24th commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, returned to Craig High School Thursday. Poppas, a 1984 Craig graduate, spoke to students about the importance of service.
Wednesday evening, Poppas had been the special guest at Forward Janesville's annual dinner at the Holiday Inn Express on the city's east side. At that event, he shared a stage with former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who asked the general about growing up in Janesville and his career trajectory. Ryan was also raised in Janesville, and the conversation at times turned to shared memories of their youth.
Poppas has also been director of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, advising the president and secretary of defense from 2020 to this past July.
Speaking to Craig students, he credited his experiences at the high school in Janesville, including serving on the student council and playing on the soccer team, for laying the groundwork for his career.
“When I was in high school, I didn’t appreciate it, but the skills I was learning back then built my future,” Poppas said.
Also on Wednesday, Poppas spoke privately to current Student Council President Charlotte Mark.
“I liked his talk about empathy because it was really important,” Mark said.
Poppas’ course after graduating from Craig included graduating from Westpoint Military Academy in 1988. As the commander of Army Forces Command, he oversees the largest military organization in the U.S.
“Once I got into the military itself, that’s when I started to see my potential path in life and I knew who I wanted to be,” Poppas said.
He also referenced the commitment he made to military service, advising students to commit to what they want to do in life.
“Always look for a higher cause. Make the people around you, and the environment around you better. Always look to serve in your community,” Poppas said.
Students asked Poppas questions, like why he chose to enter the Army instead of one of the other military branches. He said he has enjoyed the human interaction.
Poppas encouraged the students to be leaders in whatever direction they take in life, and said the most important quality in leadership is empathy because that allows leaders to engage with others and get to know individuals. He said empathy is needed in a portion of his punishment authority, which he said he struggles with the most when asked.
“I also have to look at if they have a wife and kids and does the punishment fit the crime? It’s a balance that I have to look at, and that is looking at empathy,” Poppas said.
He was asked if he could pick “one great American” to have lunch with, who would that be and why. Poppas responded that he could not narrow it down to one, but rather chose a group -- the founding fathers of the nation -- for how they wrote the Constitution and crafted democracy and governance, instead of monarchy rule that was the norm. He also mentioned former President Dwight Eisenhower, as someone specifically, he would have liked to meet.
Poppas was also asked about if there was a moment that made him regret going into the military.
“No,” Poppas said. “It hasn’t been easy. There have been some horrific things that have happened in combat. I’ve lost friends but I don’t regret going into the military.”
He added that being in combat is a challenge, but it teaches lessons like “when you lose a life, how do you move on? You have to find a way to move forward. You realize you still have a mission ahead of you.”
Near the close of the program, Poppas had a surprise in store for him.
He received one last question from the back of the auditorium that was, “Do you remember all the babysitters you had when you were a kid?”
Only then did he find out that among the attendees was Janet Everhart Wixom, a babysitter of his as a child.
“I’m so proud of you. I always knew you would be someone; I just didn’t know what,” Wixom told Poppas after they hugged.
At the Thursday event, Poppas’ Craig Wall of Honor plaque was rededicated nearly a decade after he was inducted. When he was inducted in 2013, Poppas was unable to attend because he was deployed overseas.
