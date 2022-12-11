Woodman's Sports and Convention Center
Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center

JANESVILLE -- If the Janesville City Council decides to move ahead Monday night on a borrowing package for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center, the amount is likely to be $17.3 million.

That’s the amount interim City Manager David Moore said late last week he intends to recommend the city kick in to build the two-sheet ice arena, multi-sport facility and convention center on the site of a shuttered Sears store at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.

