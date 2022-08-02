JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council has directed city’s administration to “skinny up” a projected $1.27- million budget gap by about 25%, through whatever cuts department heads can find.
The directive from the council that came Tuesday following a first-blush presentation of the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Council members made an open call to the city administration and department heads to shave off about $270,000 in planned spending.
That would be about a 25% cut to a proposed budget the council already has heard will require a sizable cash infusion from the city’s rainy day fund.
The council won’t begin digging into next year’s budget in earnest until September, but city Manager Mark Freitag gave the council an early warning on Tuesday that it likely will have to draw $1.27 million from an undesignated fund balance to cover the anticipated gap.
This is as the city prepares this fall to renegotiate all of its union contracts for municipal employees, including in the police and fire departments, that together make up the bulk of more than 400 workers.
The city several times in recent years has had to dip into its rainy day fund to temporarily bridge budget gaps, but in all instances has later paid back into the fund, according to city budget records.
This year, the city’s budget planning is tempered by an X-factor—a wobbly economy that could dampen development of new construction, plus record inflation and federal interest rate hikes that haven’t yet shown whether they’ll help or hamper the city’s budgeting.
Council members including Aaron Burdick on Tuesday warned against making cuts to a half-dozen police and firefighter positions that are now paid for through a $525,000 state stipend that sunsets this year. Other council members, meanwhile, began sharpening their budget cutting tools with an eye on smaller cuts.
Police Chief Dave Moore, when asked by Burdick to speak for his current department staffing levels, told the council that his staffing is “lean” to the point that it would need 27 additional officers to equal the number now on Beloit’s police force.
He said cuts to any staff would mean response times for routine police calls would suffer.
Milton’s nascent plans to depart a fire service partnership with Janesville and form a new partnership with Edgerton won’t have an effect on the fire department’s bottom line budget, Fire Chief Jim Ponkauskas said Tuesday.
The council as a whole asked the city to bring back by September a new budget that will pare the prospective gap to $1 million—a suggestion by council member Douglas Marklein that would preclude the city from dipping too far into its rainy-day fund.
Council Vice-President Dave Marshick referred to such budget cuts as a “skinny-up.” Marklein said the challenge will be “up to the skill of your departments whether they can achieve it.”
Other suggestions the council made to the city in an hour-long budget discussion, included council member Heather Miller asking to look at “privatizing,” or otherwise restructuring the city’s pet licensing program.
Miller wondered if more residents with new pets might comply with registration rules if the city extended the window of time for registration or made other changes. Miller guessed that such changes might boost city revenue by as much as $15,000.
Council Member Mike Jackson wondered if the city could boost some of the city’s permit fees managed under the building department.
Under state law, municipal tax levies only can be increased year over year by a percentage based on the value of net new construction that occurs within a municipality.
Jackson asked about permit fee hikes because the city has seen a rise in net new commercial construction over the last few years.
City Finance Director David Godek said that a big influx in private construction projects in the months coming out of the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 led to a glut in city building and code division work.
But he and Building Director Tom Clippert pointed out that the city typically only looks at increasing building permit fees when the department is spending more on labor working through projects than it’s taking in via fees.
It’s more likely, Godek said, the city could adjust other fees, although water rates, already raised last year, wouldn’t be among those that would see continued increases.