JANESVILLE—A summit to address the transportation needs of working Wisconsinites is coming to Janesville next week.
“Be Bold,” an outreach effort of Competitive Wisconsin, Inc., aims to help create jobs and strengthen the state’s economy.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the organization is hosting the last in its series of Wisconsin Tomorrow Action Accelerator conferences, with the focus this time on workforce transportation. Previous conferences looked at childcare and early education, workforce housing, workforce recruitment and retention, and broadband.
The Nov. 1 event is at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, town of Rock, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Topics to be examined include how investments in transportation spending and funding could better connect Wisconsin workers with jobs, move goods, and generally get people where they need to go—using variety of transportation modes from waterways to railways to highways.
Jason Fields, president and chief executive officer of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, which is co-convening the event with CWI, told The Gazette that hosting the conference in Janesville was strategic.
“Janesville was chosen due to the advancement of its economic development strategy,” he said. Local leaders “have worked tirelessly to address Janesville’s most pressing issues,” he said.
When discussing workforce transportation needs, there has been a tendency to focus on the Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha corridor, Fields said. Conference organizers wanted this time to highlight the Madison-Janesville-Beloit corridor.
“Workforce transportation is an issue that impacts Janesville, Rock County, the Madison Region Economic Partnership region, and all of Wisconsin,” Fields said.
Finding solutions to related challenges “will help our current workforce and our employers, and help to attract and retain future workers that the region desperately needs,” he said.
The summit is free to attend both in-person and virtually over Zoom.
A total of 11 speakers with backgrounds in transportation, traffic operations, engineering, construction and building are set to share expertise over four-hours.
Speakers, whom organizers are dubbing “thought leaders,” include Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Construction Business Group Executive Director Robb Kahl; Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association Executive Director Steve Baas; Wisconsin Transportation Development Association Executive Director Debby Jackson; and Madison Gas and Electric President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Keebler.
Other topics expected to be discussed include American Rescue Plan Act funds and infrastructure investment options; workforce shortages; how transportation matters to our well-being; how transportation impacts worker recruitment and retention; and how utility companies expect to provide the electricity for electric vehicles.
The conference is intended to bring together elected officials and thought leaders who are on the front lines of the state’s most pressing transportation issues, Fields said.
ARPA funding “provides a unique opportunity...at this moment in time, but long-term sustainable solutions must be identified and implemented sooner rather than later,” Fields said.
The hope is that the conference will generate solutions at both the state and local levels, he added. “We need legislators and leaders to come together,” he said.
Apart of Janesville’s history, the longtime General Motors plant that was shut in 2009, will also be discussed, as “a wistful look back as we focus on what’s coming next,” Fields noted.
And Alliant Energy’s new solar plan in Beloit will be discussed. The shift to electric vehicles will increase the demand for reliable affordable electricity, Fields said, and the new plant will be a factor in how that demand is met.
To register for the Nov. 1 conference, visit competitivewi.com.