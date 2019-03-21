JANESVILLE

The city's compost and demolition site officially opens Monday, March 25, off Black Ridge Road east of Highway 51, according to a news release.

Site hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Residents must bring ID for verification and check with the attendant before using the site.

Acceptable compost includes grass, leaves and garden debris.

Deposits of large foliage, trees, stumps and approved construction debris must be dumped in the demolition area of the site. Minor fees apply.

For more information about the site, fees and other requirements, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3100 or visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us/compost.