TA Services/GSM Transportation will host “No One Stands Alone,” a color run/walk, on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Palmer Park. Proceeds will go to Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit after the death of an employee in February.
Marti Lee, president of GSM’s Employee Engagement Committee, said the company wanted to honor the life of Kally S. Elliot, 41, who was shot and killed Feb. 14 in Wisconsin Dells.
Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse in Columbia County in addition to other acts of violence in Rock County in the year leading up to the shooting.
“We wanted to spread the word that you don’t have to accept (domestic violence), and we want to show people that there’s help for people out there,” Lee said. “This is about honoring her memory. She was a really hard worker with a heart of gold. She went above and beyond to help anyone.”
Lee said Elliot was actively involved in the company’s previous 5K events that helped raise $5,000 for Badger Honor Flight and $7,000 for Emmy’s Wish. The October run will be the company’s third after COVID-19 prevented one being held in 2020.
“We are so appreciative of TA Services Color Walk/Run choosing Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit to receive the proceeds of this event and helping us to further our mission,” said Defy Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood-Christensen. “Domestic violence has significantly impacted our community this year, so events like these allow us to come together to raise awareness and support one another. This event will also show other survivors in Rock County that your community supports you.”
Lee said people can still come out for raffles, food and a silent auction even if they don’t participate in the run-walk.
“We’ve had great success in years past,” said Lee, who added they are hoping to get 200 registrations.”
Registration for the event costs $25 for adults. The run/walk is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. after check-in at 9 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/3ypLI0t.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.