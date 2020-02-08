JANESVILLE
Think of the Janesville Community Center as a hub.
A hub is the center of a wheel. It supports the spokes so the wheel can keep turning, said Ray Jewell, founder of the community center.
But that has not always been the vision.
The Janesville Community Center has been a work in progress for more than two years, Jewell said.
Originally, Jewell and his supporters aimed to create a place that would provide programs to help the community, specifically people in poverty.
On Jan. 8, its board of directors voted to shift its mission to use its nonprofit status and leadership to support small community organizations that share the goal of helping Rock County families, Jewell said.
Four area organizations are already on board: Acts of Kindness, Safe Families for Children, Rock County Cares and The Academy of Performing Arts and Afterschool Programs.
Hosting the organizations under the community center’s wing will help those groups pursue fundraising, reach volunteers, connect with residents and apply for grants using the community center’s nonprofit status, Jewel said.
It is difficult for small groups to get exposure on their own, said Mark Anderson, one of the founders of Acts of Kindness, which provides clothing and household items for people in need.
The community center is modeled after LEAVEN, a Menasha-based nonprofit that helps homeless and low-income people by connecting them to a comprehensive set of services.
The goal is for the community center to have enough organizations involved to cover the full gamut of what people need, said Jason Davis, founder of Rock County Cares.
The Rev. Earl Sias of All Saints Anglican Church said the community center does not want to duplicate services, but rather be a focal point for all the great things that exist.
“There is something special about charitable people,” Sias said.
The community center will not be a faith-based organization but will start out based in All Saints Anglican Church, 169 S. Academy St., Davis said.
“I prefer the people to be the identity (of an organization), not the location,” Jewell said.
To move forward, the center is looking for more community partners, volunteers and fundraising, Sias said.
“If we can improve family life, we can improve the community,” Sias said.