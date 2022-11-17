JANESVILLE—In observance of Thanksgiving, most city of Janesville facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. This includes City Hall, the City Services Center, Janesville Fire Department administration, the ice arena, Janesville Transit Service administration, the Oak Hill Cemetery office, Janesville Police Department administration, the senior center, and water and wastewater utility offices.
Additionally:
The Hedberg Public Library, sanitary landfill, demolition landfill, and compost site will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Regular hours resume Friday, Nov. 25.
There will be no curbside refuse and recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection routes regularly scheduled for Thursday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Collection routes regularly scheduled for Friday will place on Saturday, Nov. 26. The regular collection schedule resumes on Monday, November 28.
The Janesville Transit System will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Regular service, including the Beloit-Janesville Express, will resume at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. With the School District of Janesville closed, extra service tripper routes will not operate Thursday, Nov. 24 or Friday, Nov. 25, and will resume on Monday, November 28.
