JANESVILLE
Janesville will say ‘goodbye’ to Mark Freitag, its city manager for the last nine years, following a Colorado city council's approval of his hiring there.
On Monday night, on a vote of 5-2, the city council of Westminster, Colorado, approved and employment agreement with Freitag, capping off the official, public end of an offer made to Freitag that he accepted earlier this month.
Pending final procedural hiring steps, Freitag will say 'hello' to the Rocky Mountains and a new city manager job in the Denver suburbs that'll come with a sizable pay increase.
The Westminster City Council was asked Monday to take “formal action” on the appointment of Freitag as that city’s new manager.
There were reservations expressed by two council members who voted “no” on the hire. One said she’s concerned about how, in a set of interviews, Freitag showed a tendency toward inflexible “binary” thinking.
Others lauded the former Army colonel for his track record on running military bases in the past, and for his work as a city manager in Janesville—a small metro comparable at least in population to Westminster, population 110,000.
Freitag emerged as the top candidate among 12 initial candidates for the Westminster job. He garnered a job offer from that city on Aug. 1, and Westminster later in August publicly announced on its website that Freitag was the top finalist.
Westminster, a Denver suburb with a seven-person mayoral-manager-council form of government, has offered Freitag a base salary of $265,000. That’s a significant pay increase over his pay as Janesville’s city manager, which in 2020 was $172,000, according to municipal records.
The pay raise comes in addition to about $30,000 in pay for relocation from Janesville to Colorado, according to details of the contract on the city of Westminster's website.
The Westminster council’s approval came just before 9 p.m. Monday, a few hours after a subdued, 25-minute long Janesville City Council meeting ended.
Freitag is scheduled to start his new job Oct. 24, Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally said Monday.
Westminster has been seeking a new city manager after former City Manager Donald Tripp resigned in November 2021, in the wake Westminster’s police chief retiring. Tripp’s resignation came after a workplace review found “policy violations” at the city of Westminster, the Denver Post reported.
In Janesville, Freitag has had a whirlwind summer at city hall and elsewhere in his professional life. The Janesville City Council began grappling with the possibility Freitag would leave in May, when UW-Whitewater officials announced he was a finalist for the university’s vice-chancellor of administrative affairs.
Freitag ultimately did not get a job offer from UW-Whitewater.
Amid Freitag’s nascent job searches and interviews for work outside the city, his city hall has been immersed in several landmark economic development prospects.
The city now is on the doorstep of releasing first-blush estimates on a proposed two-sheet public ice arena and conference center at Uptown Janesville. That project had a preliminary cost range between $30 million and $40 million in public and private spending.
And an ad hoc city steering committee is slated today to lay out preliminary costs for the arena project. The city council has been partially split on whether prospective cost overruns would be a nonstarter for that project.
Freitag also has had overarching authority in talks with a Milwaukee developer who seeks to build a massive, 1.5 million square-foot strawberry greenhouse on the south side that could involve a major rollout of public funding through tax-incentive agreements.
And, as Freitag waited to learn this month if he’d get his employment approved in Colorado, he and economic development officials have been working to hammer out details on a new proposal that might bring intermodal shipping to part of the former GM site’s JATCO auto haul-away yard.
Those developments came to the forefront in the months after the city of Janesville’s entire economic development office departed suddenly earlier this year, including Gale Price, the city’s economic development manager and a career-long fixture at City Hall.
Price took a job in the private sector.
On Monday, Westminster city council member Bruce Baker said Freitag’s work in Janesville was “successfully accomplished year after year.” Baker, among those who voted “yes” to the hire, cited that Freitag has “negotiated” with owners at the former GM site in Janesville.
Baker didn’t give specifics of those “negotiations.”
Westminster council member Sarah Nurmela voted “no” to Freitag’s hiring on Monday, saying he showed a “lack of suitability” in a key area: his decision-making process.
“Running a city, management of people, does require flexibility in thinking, and I think Mr. Freitag proved himself of having more of a binary, ‘yes or no’ approach to leadership,” Nurmela said. “I hope that changes over time.”
Another council member, Obi Ezeadi, also voted ‘no’ to the hire, saying he wanted Westminster to hire its interim city manager, Jody Andrews.
Ezeadi said Freitag has “big shoes to fill” in Westminster. He asked Freitag to “please be inclusive and make sure you love your staff and you treat them with respect.”