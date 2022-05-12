JANESVILLE
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag has a job interview next week at a venue that’s just up the road.
Freitag, the city manager for the last nine years, is a finalist to be UW-Whitewater's next vice chancellor for administrative affairs, according to an announcement from the university.
He and three other candidates will be on campus over the next week for a series of visits and forums as part of an ongoing search for a new vice chancellor.
The search was announced in January by Vice-Chancellor Jim Henderson, who had been tapped to fill the administrative role after Taryn Carothers stepped down from that position. Carothers had been in the role two years.
Freitag, a former U.S. Army colonel, has been the city’s top administrator since 2013, when he filled a vacancy left by former Janesville City Manager Eric Levitt.
Freitag is among four finalists for vice chancellor of administration, a post at the university that oversees operational planning and fiscal decisions.
The others the university named as finalists include:
- Jason Demerath, director of business services for the Fort Atkinson School District.
- Brant Wright, senior vice president of administration and finance and interim vice president for enrollment management at Piedmont University in Athens, Georgia.
- Brenda Jones, vice president of financial affairs at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.
According to the university, Freitag and the three other finalists were recommended by a 10-member screening committee led by Paul Ambrose, the interim dean of the UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics.
In the coming week, all the finalists will appear separately in a series of schedule public forums in front of faculty, staff, students and community members, the university said.
Freitag’s forum is slated at UW-Whitewater at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hyland Hall.
The Gazette was unable to reach Freitag for comment.
During his nine-year stint in Janesville, the city has seen a multimillion-dollar revitalization along the downtown riverfront, the controversial removal of the Monterey Dam on the city’s south side, and a bid to build a 30-million, public-private ice arena at the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville.
Freitag has been at the helm of the city during the private sale, demolition and clearing of the former General Motors plant, a property which is still pending an environmental release by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Freitag also was at helm of the city’s emergency pandemic response. And his administration has seen departmental overhauls including a reorganizing of several related city departments under management by the city’s public works director.
The city also over the past few years has seen a pattern of retirements and resignations in upper ranks at City Hall, including the departure and rehiring of top leadership in the department of public works, the economic development office and fire department.
Freitag publicly acknowledged last year that he had applied for a job as city manager of Reno, Nevada, but he indicated that he ultimately was not offered that position.
For details on how to attend the Vice-Chancellor forums, either in person or virtually, visit https://www.uww.edu/administrative-affairs-search#.