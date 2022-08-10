JVG_220811_FREITAG_1
Buy Now

City Manager Mark Freitag speaks during a State of the City address at Janesville City Hall in 2020. The city manager has accepted a job at a city in the suburban Denver city of Westminster, Colo., officials there announced on the city’s website.

 Adams Publishing Group file

JANESVILLE

If Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag gets a vote of confidence from a city council in another state, he’ll leave Janesville for a new job in the Denver suburbs.

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you