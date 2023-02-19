01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE — Janesville city officials say a candidate for city manager has given no indication he’ll pull himself out of consideration as revelations of a sexual harassment scandal at his former workplace continue to emerge.

Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf, fired from that job without cause in early January, was reportedly accused of retaliating against a city of Sheboygan employee who was working through a sexual harassment investigation involving city employees.

