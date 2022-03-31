JANESVILLE
If the dynamics weren’t so similar to national trends in both the public and private job sectors, recent employee turnover at City Hall would be eye-catching.
One might need to look no farther than two resignations over the past three months: The departure of Economic Development Director Gale Price and Department of Public Works Director Paul Woodard.
Between the two employees, Price and Woodard had amassed more than 50 years of collective institutional knowledge as careerlong municipal government employees who had risen to the top of their respective division at City Hall. Woodard, who supervised 130 workers and whose last annual payday as public works chief was listed at $153,000, said he was leaving City Hall for other work. Price left his post earlier in 2022 for an executive-level job in the private sector at a local bank.
The city of Janesville is actively recruiting to fill those two major roles. But the gap that Woodard’s and Price’s departure leaves embodies just two of the dozens of emerging openings at City Hall over the past year.
The churn
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag and Tera Semanchuk—the city’s new human resources director—say COVID-19 pandemic “fatigue,” particularly among older employees, has played a role in some of the recent turnover, which at times during the pandemic has jumped as high as 10% or 12%, with “at least 20 or 30” unfilled openings as of early March.
In January alone, the city dealt with nine staff resignations.
That’s a churn rate that roughly matches the average for all industries, and while it’s much lower than average turnover rates of 40% to 45% in private industry sectors such as restaurants and warehousing, 10% turnover is about twice what the city typically sees.
As in the private sector, municipal governments like Janesville have for years been anticipating a significant wave of retirements this decade. The city of Janesville’s average employee age is 46, about 5 years older, on average than the average age of workers across all U.S. industries.
On top of that, a significant number of city employees, including dozens of police and fire employees, are primed under state employee pension rules to retire fairly early, sometimes as young as age 53.
Amid a washout over the last year in longtime employees who were eligible for retirement, the city finds itself now competing against the typically higher-paying private sector for the talent the city needs to fill main roles such as a director of public works.
“Gauge it this way: I haven't talked to a private business owner recently who’s told me it’s easy right now to retain people or that it's easy to attract people,” Freitag said. “It’s definitely the employee’s market. They can pick and choose. They can be very, very selective.”
Pay scale survey
This week, the Janesville City Council approved the city spending $60,000 for a consultant to conduct what will be the city’s first comprehensive, non-union employee salary survey since 2015.
The survey was scheduled for 2020 but got scrapped as a “cost-containment” measure during the pandemic. The survey, Semenchuk said in a memo, is part of an effort to “attract and retain high-performing employees by providing equitable compensation and opportunities for advancement.”
Freitag said it is not as simple as the city pushing a green light on pay increases for new or existing hires. It is more complicated for local governments in Wisconsin to enact pay increases, especially during periods of inflation like the one the country is going through now. The city’s payroll already dominates about two-thirds of the city’s fixed costs, a proportion roughly on par with other municipalities statewide.
Taxpayers must shoulder pay increases, and in Wisconsin, municipalities are limited to increasing tax levies based on the value of net new construction. Even if the city wanted to match or exceed private sector pay, it would be limited by taxpayers' willingness—and the city’s own ability under law—to increase revenue.
That constraint might lead the city to resort to some of the same changes in benefits or workplace flexibility that private-sector employers are using to win new employees and retain others.
It might not be easy for the city to match private pay rates, but the survey also is intended to find whether the city is offering pay for certain positions that doesn’t match what other municipal governments pay.
Maintaining service levels
Lori Stottler has worked in local government for 15 years, first as an elected Rock County clerk in 2007 to 2015. But for the last seven years, Stottler worked as a hired municipal clerk for the city of Beloit. She took over as city of Janesville clerk-treasurer last September during the thick of the city’s budget planning season.
Stottler’s role would be a difficult one to fill even under the most unencumbered of job markets because it requires a working knowledge of both municipal finance and state statutes that Stottler said she is still learning every day.
To be a clerk, Stottler had left work in the private sector in nonprofits. She said the fact that a municipal clerk’s work is never quite finished is what appealed to her most. She and her nine employees can’t get too bored on the job, she said, because there’s no diluting the responsibilities her office tends to.
"Even during the pandemic, we never closed. Every single day, you’re here to answer the phones, we still had to process the utility payments, and we still had to build a utility bill. And you know, we still had to get the city council and committee meeting materials together and hold the records,” Stottler said. “That's the coolest thing about the clerk-treasurer's office is it stops for nothing. You can postpone other things; the work a clerk does can't be postponed.”
Freitag said the city has seen a mixed bag in both its outflow of employees and the inflow of new ones. The city has seen people leave for jobs in both the private sector and for jobs in other municipal governments.
But as the number of available employees shifts, residents in more communities than just Janesville have seen the pace and schedule of some routine city work—mowing at city parks, for instance—change.
Residents don’t always know what contributes to staffing changes, but many notice a difference in the level of service a city government provides.
“They really don't care about what we're paying people or what the work atmosphere is here; they just want that level of service to remain at a consistent level. In fact, our resident satisfaction survey’s main theme, if you will, was that residents said, ‘Don't drop your service levels,’” Freitag said.
Is that as simple as paying what it takes to hire more employees to hold the line on services the city offers? Freitag says no.
“They are not asking you to increase services or increase costs, but they want us to continue to maintain those service levels.”