JANESVILLE
The city council at its meeting today will consider recommendations on how to distribute $2 million worth of federal COVID-19 relief funding set aside for a city grant program established earlier this year.
One of the two largest recommended grant prizes would boost a low-income housing project. The other would go toward a new youth center.
Competition has been heavy among 55 local nonprofits that pitched the city for a share of grant funding provided by a program devised to funnel $2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to local private nonprofits seeking aid for hard-to-fund projects.
The nonprofits that applied for the grant funding pitched a total of more than $17 million in proposals. Some sought funding for new facilities, fixes to existing buildings, vehicle replacements and support for existing programs.
It was a pair of proposals from Janesville nonprofits that deal with housing instability and after-school youth services that garnered the top allotment of funds from the ad hoc city panel that has vetted the nonprofit’s grant submissions since early this year.
In a city memo, the city’s grant panel recommended the council approve an award of $851,600 to Janesville social services nonprofit ECHO to build six units of low-income transitional housing. The panel recommended the second-biggest allotment—a $750,000 award—go toward a new facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville.
Those two recommendations are far and away the biggest recommended allotments on a list of eight projects or plans the panel is asking the council to approve today.
Among the eight recommendations, the panel also recommended the city award:
- The Wesley Avenue Alano Club $100,000 for accessibility upgrades to its facility. The Alano Club provides support groups and recovery services for addiction.
- The Janesville Lions Club $59,327 for a fully accessible pavilion and walkway at Lions Beach.
- The Red Road House $61,587 for upgrades to office equipment and transitional housing. The Red Road House is a halfway house in Janesville’s Fourth Ward neighborhood that provides transitional housing for addiction recovery.
- The Isaac Strong Foundation $50,000 to buy vehicles to transport cancer care patients to appointments.
Transitional housing—housing intended as a temporary bridge for families facing financial or life crises—is considered part of a gap in local affordable housing in Janesville.
Social service agencies and the city’s own neighborhood services division have said in the past few years that they have had vouchers for families in need of emergency housing go unused because at times there aren’t enough available eligible housing units to meet the demand.
The Gazette was unable to reach multiple board members of the Boys & Girls Club for comment on the city’s recommendation on funding for its new facility.
Nonprofits in the program were allowed to pitch proposals of up to $1 million. Some of the 55 pitches that didn’t make the cut for recommendations included:
- A pitch for $1 million for a proposed children’s museum in downtown Janesville.
- A pitch for $1 million for building renovations at KANDU Industries.
- A pitch by the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the Rock Trail Coalition for $213,000 in safety upgrades at Devil’s Staircase, a steep and hilly trail along the Rock River bluffs at Riverside Park.
- A pitch for $919,000 to create a four-year nursing degree program at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
The city’s Pay It Forward grant committee included staffers from the city attorney’s office, city manager’s office, the Neighborhood & Community Services Department, the Planning Division, the Janesville Police Department, two community partners and a city council member.
Members have reviewed, scored and deliberated over the applications since February, when the nonprofits’ pitches were due.
The grant funding itself comes from a pot of $4 million of COVID-19 relief funding the city initially set aside to help bridge revenue losses it incurred during the pandemic.
The city already has committed $2 million of that funding to a study and planning for a proposed public-private ice arena and conference center at Uptown Janesville, the city’s main indoor shopping mall.