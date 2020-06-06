JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council will decide Monday whether to waive interest and penalties on property tax payments due on or after April 1.
If approved, taxpayers will have until Oct. 1 to make payments without interest or penalties, according to a city memo.
The council intends to consider the waivers under its consent agenda Monday, meaning no discussion or vote will be held unless a council member asks to remove the item from consent.
A resolution passed by the Rock County Board of Supervisors on May 14 allows taxing districts to waive interest and penalties for payments due after April 1. The county was able to pass the resolution with authority given by the state Legislature in April.
Taxpayers typically pay property taxes in full by Jan. 31 or split payments between Jan. 31 and July 31.
Janesville has 6,388 properties that qualify for the waiver, according to a city memo.
Property owners who are delinquent on taxes will not qualify for waivers. There are 793 properties in the city currently delinquent, according to the memo.
City officials recommend approving the waivers because it might help people who have experienced financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the memo.
Janesville's unemployment rate increased from 3.6% in March to 18.4% in April, according to data from the state Department of Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, according to data released Friday from the U.S. Labor Department.
Jobs across the nation began returning in May as communities starting reopening after more than a month of partial or full closure.
As of Friday afternoon, there had been 682 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rock County, up 11 from Thursday. Twenty people have died.