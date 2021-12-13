JANESVILLE
Hy-Vee cleared a big hurdle in its plans to develop a $20 million, combination grocery store/bar restaurant at a former Shopko in Janesville.
In a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Janesville city council OK’d a recommendation to peel back a longtime city rule that requires retail alcohol sales areas in grocery stores to be separated or “boxed in” by solid walls.
The rule change will pave the way for Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee to design a grocery and liquor store with an open-layout restaurant and bar in a food court area inside the 97,000-square-foot former Shopko at 2500 Humes Road.
The change comes along with a few tweaks to other related ordinances governing retail alcohol sales.
Under changes the council approved Monday, any retail grocery seller would be allowed to create spaces within a store for dining that could include a bar and alcohol sales. A state law change that went in place last year allows retailers to sell carryout alcohol and operate bar-restaurants inside other retail locations under a single, class B license, provided city ordinances permit it.
Some council members have said approving ordinance changes would give the city its own, updated framework of retail liquor sale rules at a time when state law essentially allows retailers such as Hy-Vee to operate grocery and liquor store in tandem with a bar-restaurant.
Janesville City Council President Douglas Marklein said the council’s approval of the ordinance changes shows a city staff and council that are taking a more progressive and innovative view of retail development.
“I’m very pleased that this blight we have on one of our busiest (commercial) streets will be redeveloped. This is turning a negative into a big positive. It reinforces that Janesville is becoming a more and more regional shopping area,” Marklein said. “And I love the idea that the council and the staff are open to new ideas. These opportunities will help other existing retailers to think outside the box and bring other new ideas to our retail area.”
Hy-Vee has publicly shown preliminary plans that would put a food court along with a Wahlburgers restaurant and bar within a full-service supermarket. It’s a concept Hy-Vee has been rolling out in markets across the Midwest over the last few years, including in the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas.
Hy-Vee’s head of government relations, Tyler Power, told the council that Hy-Vee intends to require people who dine at the bar and grill and food court to consume alcohol in only the restaurant and food court section, not elsewhere in Hy-Vee’s attached grocery store.
City Economic Development Director Gale Price said the city doesn’t intend to permit Hy-Vee to sell carryout alcohol from its bar, and Power said Hy-Vee intends for its liquor store to be separated from its grocery store with a separate entrance.
Power last week made similar statements to the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee, which also unanimously supported the requested ordinance changes.
Hy-Vee officials have said they’d like to fast-track the Janesville project with a goal to open the store and bar-restaurant sometime in 2022.
City council member Susan Johnson asked Power what Janesville locations Hy-Vee looked at besides the former Shopko on the northeast side.
Johnson pointed out that the retail-heavy northeast side of Janesville is flush with multiple grocery and dining options, but the city’s south side, where thousands of people live, no longer has a full-service supermarket since Pick n Save closed in 2017.
Hy-Vee has a smaller-format grocery store model called “Dollar Fresh” that the company has used in small-market communities in rural Iowa. Power said Hy-Vee is aware that the city of Janesville has no supermarket on the south side.
Power said Hy-Vee plans to continue to talk with the city about the idea of some kind of a south-side grocery, saying the discussions are part of Hy-Vee’s “commitment to the city.”
“Let’ get this (northeast side) store open first. We‘d like to think it’ll do really, really well,” Power said.