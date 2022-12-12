Woodman's Sports and Convention Center

The Janesville City Council on Monday night approved borrowing $17.3 million for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

 Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center

JANESVILLE—In a 5-2 vote, the Janesville City Council has approved borrowing $17.3 million for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

City officials characterized Monday night’s vote as a “nonbinding” show of support for the $50.3 million project proposed to be built on the site of a now-shuttered Sears store at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue. The council vote didn’t include a cap on future borrowing for the project.

