JANESVILLE — While city staff point to dozens of public meetings that typically precede major street tear ups, some Janesville city council members are pushing for more communication, including reminders about timelines.
City engineer Brad Reents said Monday that planning and public works staff used proper processes and followed a state-mandated timeline to notify the public well in advance of the East Milwaukee Street replacement this spring.
The main downtown thoroughfare is now closed from North Atwood to North Main Street through October, while crews hired under a state Department of Transportation contract rebuild the road surface, sidewalk, terraces and crossings and replace water mains and storm sewers beneath the one-third-mile-long stretch.
Reents said members of the countywide Metropolitan Planning Organization shared with the public clear indications of the timeline over a year ago as part of a “three-year” planning process between state and city officials.
On Monday, recently re-elected council member Heather Miller voiced frustration that a public meeting came less than a week before the East Milwaukee Street project kicked off.
Miller said she expects city planners and economic development staff to take proactive and routine measures to brief the council routinely on disruptive street projects or major groundbreaking of public-private commercial projects.
Reents noted in response that city and state officials had begun holding public forums on the East Milwaukee Street project in 2020.
Reents said the reason some council members might not have had key details of the East Milwaukee Street project and its plans for wider sidewalks, narrowed parallel street parking because they weren’t on the council in 2020 or 2021, when the city hosted at least half a dozen public sessions.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and Reents also said planning and public works departments involved in planning the East Milwaukee Street project underwent major turnovers in leadership while that project was being planned. In the meantime, Janesville’s city manager left in October, around the time the project was being added to the city streets budget.
The council’s membership also was in flux during that period.
The city as early as late 2021 and early 2022 announced it would seek the East Milwaukee Street project as a 2023 project, Reents said. And other announcements about the pending project came during the city’s budget planning, he said.
Reents said the city will fast-track projects such as the Milwaukee Street project as the chance arises.
“Every year, (road construction) gets more expensive, inflation goes up,” Reents said. “When we have a chance to advance (the timeline of a project), we’ll do so to be good stewards of our allocations.”
Council member Paul Williams said he learned just a few days before crews began tearing up East Milwaukee Street that the project aimed to permanently eliminate the stoplights at North Parker Drive and East Milwaukee Street.
Kevin Lahner, the newly-hired city manager, was in town at Monday night’s council meeting to introduce himself. He heard council members like Williams say they expected to have city administration more routinely brief the council on upcoming big-ticket projects.
Lahner also heard some council members, such as David Marsheck, say they don’t want to see city council sessions become a vehicle to micromanage public projects.
One former city council member Monday night who was awarded a commendation for his years of service told the council he can remember old-school council meetings with arguments that ran three hours past midnight.
Marshick joked later on Monday that he didn’t want city council meetings getting routinely bogged down with a council member crosscheck on municipal project design minutia—at least not to the point that the meetings would run to 3 a.m.
