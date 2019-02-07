JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council will hold an informal listening session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the fourth-floor break room at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
Residents are invited to meet and talk with council members. Opportunities for individual and small-group discussion will be available, and residents may attend the council meeting afterward at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
For more information or questions, call the city manager’s office at 608-755-3177.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse