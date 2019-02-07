JANESVILLE

The Janesville City Council will hold an informal listening session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the fourth-floor break room at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Residents are invited to meet and talk with council members. Opportunities for individual and small-group discussion will be available, and residents may attend the council meeting afterward at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

For more information or questions, call the city manager’s office at 608-755-3177.