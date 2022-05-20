JANESVILLE
Janesville’s City Council emerged from a closed-session special meeting on Friday with a vote confirming the council’s support of City Manager Mark Freitag.
According to an announcement released Friday, the council came out of a closed session to publicly register a “vote of confidence in support of the city manager, wishing him well.”
Council President Paul Benson had raised the motion. It came a few days after Freitag on Wednesday had a day-long tour of the UW-Whitewater campus and participated in a town hall-style forum at the university, part of an ongoing interview process.
Freitag has been Janesville’s city manager—the city’s chief administrator—for the last nine years. He was named as one of four finalists for vice-chancellor of administrative affairs at UW-Whitewater.
Friday’s closed session city council meeting was slated to allow the council to discuss Freitag’s employment with the city.
The council unanimously returned a vote of confidence after the closed session, the city announced.
In local government, a vote of confidence is a statement that the majority of a body of elected officials continues to support and approve of a leader, such as a city manager.
Freitag’s job search outside City Hall went public last week when the UW-Whitewater announced finalists for the job on its website. He said in a publicly broadcast forum that he'd been involved in the application and interview process for the vice-chancellor job since January.
This week, prior to Friday’s closed session, city council members told The Gazette they believed the council continues to support Freitag’s leadership.
The closed session comes a week after multiple downtown business operators blasted Freitag at a city council meeting over his decision not to reinstate a salon owner who had been a voting member of the public steering committee that runs the city’s downtown Business Improvement District, a special taxing jurisdiction.
Freitag is allowed by law to have the final word on recommended city committee appointments or re-appointments.
The council last week upheld Freitag’s recommendation for appointments to the BID’s governing board, although a majority of council members said they would have preferred Freitag had upheld the BID committee's recommendations, which included the downtown salon owner Freitag opted not to re-appoint as a voting member of the BID's board.
Council members said they accepted Freitag's alternate set of committee member recommendations by Freitag because the majority of members on the BID said they'd OK the change.