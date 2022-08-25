JANESVILLE
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag is under contract with the city for the next 60 days, and it’s not yet clear what the next steps are to find a successor when he leaves for his new job in Westminster, Colorado.
Freitag is set to leave Oct. 22 for Westminster, a suburb of Denver. A special council meeting on Thursday yielded no clear details on plans to launch a search for a new manager.
In separate phone interviews with a Gazette reporter council members Paul Williams and Michael Jackson declined to discuss details of a closed session held Thursday night other than to say the council took no official vote before adjourning.
A city agenda showed the council had intended to discuss possible recruitment of a third-party firm that would assist in a search for a new city manager.
Williams and Jackson said they did not feel comfortable publicly disclosing details, because the discussion took place in a closed session where possible contract negotiations with prospective consultants and City Hall personnel matters were on the table.
Both deferred further comment to council President Paul Benson.
Benson on Thursday night did not immediately return phone calls and a text message from a Gazette reporter.
There have been no public signs that Freitag intends to step down from his post before the 60 days ends, nor has the council named an interim city manager who would serve between Freitag’s departure and the hiring of a new city manager.
Freitag submitted his resignation Tuesday morning, telling the city his last day would be Oct. 22. He is set to start work a few days after that in Westminster.
Freitag’s resignation was an expected move that council member Douglas Marklein said earlier this week Freitag handled “graciously.”
Freitag earlier this month accepted the city manager job in Westminster, but until Monday, when Westminster’s own city council approved his contract, Freitag had not been officially hired.
The council in Westminster voted 5-2 to hire Freitag, Janesville’s city manager since 2013 and a former U.S. Army colonel. One Westminster council member said Tuesday they opposed Freitag’s hire because, during interviews, the manager candidate had shown a “binary” and “yes-or-no” decision making style.
