JANESVILLE
Former City Manager Mark Freitag is under contract with the city for the next 60 days, but it’s not yet clear what the next steps would be to find a successor this fall when Freitag leaves for his new job in Westminster, Colorado.
The Janesville City Council has until Oct. 22 before Freitag is set to take off for his new gig at the helm of the High Plains suburb of Denver, but a special meeting of the council on Thursday yielded no clear details on the council’s plans to launch a search for a new manager.
In separate phone interviews with a Gazette reporter Thursday night, council members Paul Williams and Michael Jackson declined to discuss details of the closed session other than to say the council took no official vote on before adjourning the meeting Thursday.
A city agenda showed the council had intended to discuss possible recruitment of a third-party firm that would assist in a search for a new city manager.
Williams and Jackson said that because discussion of the city manager position took place in a closed session where possible contract negotiations with prospective consultants and City Hall personnel matters were to be discussed, they did not feel comfortable publicly disclosing details.
Both deferred further comment to council President Paul Benson.
Benson on Thursday night did not immediately return phone calls and a text message from a Gazette reporter.
There have been no public signs that Freitag intends to step down from his post before the 60-day grace period ends, nor has the council named an interim city manager who would serve between Freitag’s departure and the hiring of a new city manager.
Freitag tendered his resignation Tuesday morning, telling the city his last day would be Oct. 22. He is set to start work a few days after that in Westminster.
Freitag’s resignation was an expected move that council member Douglas Marklein said earlier this week Freitag handled “graciously.”
Freitag earlier this month accepted the city manager job in Westminster, but until Monday, when Westminster’s own city council galvanized his contract, Freitag had not been officially hired.
The council in Westminster voted 5-2 to hire Freitag, Janesville’s city manager since 2013 and a former U.S. Army colonel. One Westminster council member said Tuesday they opposed Freitag’s hire because during interviews, the manager candidate had shown a “binary” and “yes-or-no” decision making style.
