JANESVILLE—It will likely become clearer Monday night, but it’s been a murky few days regarding who is being appointed interim Janesville city manager and why that finalist's name has yet to be released to the public.
Since the middle of last week, The Gazette has repeatedly requested that the city release the identity of that finalist, citing state law requirements, but city officials have rebuffed those requests.
The city needs to find a replacement for outgoing City Manager Mark Freitag as he readies to head to a new job in Colorado. In the short term, the city has been moving toward naming an interim city manager, mostly behind the veil of closed-door city council meetings.
Janesville City Council President Paul Benson and City Attorney Wald Klimczyk have both been privy to closed-door council discussions over the past month on the interim manager appointment and to an apparent recommendation on that appointment. But the two officials appear to have different views on how that process has played out.
Benson, in a statement released last Wednesday through the city’s website and in emails to local media, wrote that the council had chosen a “finalist” for interim city manager.
But Benson went on to write that the city council wouldn't release more details, including the finalist’s name, until Monday night, when the council is set to vote to appoint that person in an interim capacity.
Benson said in the statement the delay in naming the finalist would allow that person to talk over the offer with family and co-workers “before the news becomes public.”
In an interview Wednesday, Benson declined to share with The Gazette further details about the finalist for interim manager, including whether they are a current city of Janesville employee. When pressed again Friday on why the name was being withheld, Benson told The Gazette in an email that the council would remain mum on the advice of the city attorney.
“I can’t unilaterally make the decision to make this information public as the decision was made by the entire council in closed session. I need to respect that process and the rest of the council,” Benson wrote. “Regarding closed session, we are just relying on the guidance of our city attorney.”
That's despite a Wisconsin state statute that requires municipalities to identify finalists chosen to fill vacant public positions as soon as they’re chosen, even if the position is an interim one, an attorney and open records law expert told The Gazette on Sunday.
James Friedman, an attorney and an open records expert affiliated with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, told The Gazette on Sunday he believes the city is “misinterpreting” state law that requires local governments to release the names of finalists for public positions.
The same statute provides exemptions for candidates for a city job to request anonymity, but Friedman wrote that cities can’t withhold names once a finalist or a group of finalists have been chosen.
Friedman additionally wrote that there’s no exemption in the law that allows municipalities to withhold the names of finalists for city leadership posts who would be working on an "acting" or "interim" basis.
Under the law, “the city cannot wait until it makes a final decision before letting the public know who the candidates were,” Friedman wrote.
Janesville City Attorney Walk Klimczyk, meanwhile, in a short email to a Gazette reporter Sunday, claimed the city had decided nothing on the interim appointment.
Klimczyk wrote that there were “no applicants” and there are “no finalists” for the role. He also wrote that the city council won’t necessarily make any firm moves on seating an interim city manager Monday.
That’s contrary to Benson's public statement last week about the council selecting a "finalist." And it's despite a city council agenda item for Monday night that clearly lists the council’s intention to vote on and “elect” a new "acting" city manager for up to six months while the city searches for a permanent replacement for Freitag.
Klimczyk’s email Sunday came several days after The Gazette began asking the city for clarity on its decision to shield the name of a finalist. The Gazette, among other things, asked the city to explain why and under what authority it was withholding the name.
The council has discussed naming an interim city manager during at least one closed session meeting since Freitag gave notice Aug. 22 that he plans to leave Janesville after nine years to take a job as city manager of Winchester, Colorado.
The council held a special closed session meeting Aug. 25 to discuss how it might fill the role with an interim city manager and how it might handle a search for a permanent city manager. The council met again Sept. 12 in a closed session to discuss city undisclosed employment matters.
In neither case did the council come out of closed session to take a public vote or make any announcement of decisions.
City council members repeatedly have declined to give The Gazette any details about what the council discussed or decided in the closed sessions.
The only clue the council has given that it is moving toward appointing an interim city manager came Wednesday when Benson released the following statement on the city’s website:
“The City Council has selected a finalist for the position of Interim City Manager. In order to give that individual the opportunity to speak with their family, friends and work colleagues before the news becomes public, we will announce the identity of the city manager at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 26, 2022.”
A city council meeting agenda posted later in the week included a planned vote by the council Monday night to seat an as-of-yet unnamed interim city manager.
The council has not disclosed whether it had considered more than one candidate for interim or "acting" manager, and Benson wouldn’t tell The Gazette when the council decided on the interim manager “finalist,” even though the council now appears poised to seat the unnamed person Monday.
The Gazette reached out to three other city council members over the weekend about plans to seat an interim manager, but as of Sunday night only one council member besides Benson had responded.
Dave Marshick, the city council’s vice president, declined comment, saying he was upholding Benson's opinion to keep mum on the finalist's name and adhering to the city attorney’s advice “until I hear something different.”