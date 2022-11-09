01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE—If recruitment runs at the pace the Janesville City Council and a hired consultant expect, Janesville could have a new city manager just before the current city council’s term expires in April.

That’s the loose timeline Government Professional Solutions, the firm the city hired to recruit the next city manager, laid out during a special city council meeting Wednesday.

