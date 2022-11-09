JANESVILLE—If recruitment runs at the pace the Janesville City Council and a hired consultant expect, Janesville could have a new city manager just before the current city council’s term expires in April.
That’s the loose timeline Government Professional Solutions, the firm the city hired to recruit the next city manager, laid out during a special city council meeting Wednesday.
Government Professional Solutions co-owner Chad Lowe took feedback from the council Wednesday on how to word some aspects of marketing that the city would use in its recruitment.
Lowe also recommended the council consider bumping up the pay range for the position, beyond the $176,000 the city most recently paid former City Manager Mark Freitag.
Freitag left Janesville in October after serving nine years as city manager.
Lowe spent about an hour with the council working through tweaks in the suggested wording of an official job posting—including specific attributes the city would advertise that it's seeking in a new manager.
Lowe and the city's human resources director, Tara Semenchuk, had drawn up a sample description for recruiting a new manager that is based in part on feedback from public sessions last week that tapped residents, business leaders and city hall workers on what kind of manager they'd want.
Under a proposed timeline, the city could have marketing materials readied by next week to take a search live, Lowe and Semenchuk indicated, and the city council could see a list of semifinalists by February.
That timeline could allow Government Professional Services to help the city narrow the field to between two and five finalists, possibly sometime between March and April.
That might allow the current city council to vote to hire a new manager before a new council is seated after the spring election.
Council members, including City Council President Paul Benson, asked Lowe if the pay range the city planned to publicize for the job—$175,000 to $205,000—would meet the current market for a city manager in a city the size of Janesville.
Lowe said a pay range based on what the former city manager was paid is “the most irrelevant number in the world.”
He suggested the council boost the pay range to $190,000 to $225,000, calling the $176,000 the city had most recently paid Freitag “probably a little low” in the current market.
“This is a big job. You are not asking nothing of this person. This is not a caretaker position,” Lowe said.
Lowe pointed out that city staff and business leaders both said in feedback sessions last week they wanted a manager who took an active role in local economic development and was visible in the community. He said the city would need to offer attractive pay if it sought a manager “as active and out there like Mark (Freitag) was.”
Lowe said he could work through “informal” salary negotiations with finalists to get to a number that “you’re all comfortable with.”
He called a slightly higher range “competitive” in a city that he said continues to be relatively affordable.
Council members mulled some semantics within descriptions the city would use to market in its recruitment.
Council member Paul Williams said he didn’t want the recruitment to lure manager candidates who might “micromanage” city processes or seek oversight of projects that city department heads could lead instead.
Council member Douglas Marklein said he wanted wording in recruitment that makes clear the city manager is in place to guide the council but not “lead” the city’s decision making.
Similarly, council member Michael Jackson said he “appreciated” Freitag’s leadership but that at times he “disagreed” with the level of oversight Freitag wanted over some aspects of city government
“He wanted everything to go through his desk. Like complaints on stray cats,” Jackson said. “I didn’t think he really needed to be dealing with stray cats. There are many complaints that come at that level, and I felt it was too hands-on.”