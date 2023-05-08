JANESVILLE — Any local dignitary still alive and around town might someday have a shot at a Janesville street being named after them — but not in the next couple of weeks.
On Monday, the Janesville City Council showed some support for an ordinance change that would allow streets to be named or renamed after local icons who are still living.
But six of seven council members voted to send the changes back to staff for major retooling, with most saying they’d only support a more limited policy change.
Council members Mike Jackson and Council President Paul Benson had brought the initial proposed ordinance change, aimed at removing rules that allow only posthumous naming or renaming of city streets after Janesville residents or Janesville natives.
Jackson in a recent Gazette interview said he’s often thought the city could do more to honor longtime local elected officials and dignitaries who’ve spent years in service to the city. He indicated he’d like to see council members, such as recently retired 10-year council member Douglas Marklein, honored for their service by having a street named after them while still alive.
Twelve of 13 Wisconsin cities similar in size to Janesville have ordinances that allow naming or renaming streets after local people who are still living, city staff learned in a survey.
Other council members, including Vice President Dave Marshick, Rich Neeno, and Aaron Burdick, said they’d only vote for such a change if it was rewritten to limit the naming of streets after real people to “special consideration” by the council.
And even then, the three asked for a change to the proposal that might allow new streets to be named after living people, but would only allow a living person’s name to be added beneath an existing street’s name as a “sub-name.”
The council members said that limitation would help ease confusion by public safety officials accustomed to longstanding legal names of major city streets. Burdick said using sub-names would be a “cleaner” approach to an honorary street naming.
Council member Paul Williams voted against the retooled measure, saying early in the discussion he thinks it could cause untold troubles and cost businesses a lot of money to have to have an entire street renamed again. That could happen, he said, if the city named it after living person who later was accused or suspected of any unsavory or illegal activities.
Both Williams and council member Heather Miller said mdevelopers should have the right to name streets they paid to plat, develop, and build along.
A few local streets, such as Kerwin Mathews Court near downtown Janesville — named after silver screen action film star and Janesville native Kerwin Mathews all were named posthumously, Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis told the council.
But one city park, an acreage that was recently renamed Sheiffer Park, was named in honor of Steve Sheiffer, a longtime former city manager. Sheiffer is still alive.
The council for now will await city staff retooling its street naming rules for a second look at a living honor of people considered local dignitaries.
Duane Cherek, the city of Janesville’s planning director, told the council Monday that the city already has a process in place for name changes. Even if the council wanted to rename a street after a living person, the suggested name change would still face a special neighborhood referendum that would require at least half the residents on a street to OK the change.
A street naming or renaming also requires a public hearing, and it needs approval by the fire department and the Plan Commission, entities which vet the name to make sure it doesn’t sound or look similar to other local street names.