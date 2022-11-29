WOODMAN'S CENTER

This architectural rendering shows the exterior of the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center, the ice arena and indoor sports complex the city and a private-sector group hopes to build adjacent to Uptown Janesville at the site of the former Sears department store.

 Courtesy of Angus-Young Associates

JANESVILLE – The Janesville City Council is poised to borrow at least $15 million to help finance construction of the $50 million Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

After more than four hours of council discussion and public comment that stretched late into Monday night, a majority of council members said in an informal straw poll they’d likely be comfortable borrowing $15 million.

