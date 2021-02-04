JANESVILLE
A Janesville City Council candidate forum will air at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on JATV Channel 994 and on YouTube.
Six candidates, including incumbent Doug Marklein, are vying for four seats on the council in the April 6 election. The others are Jack Herndon, Michael Jackson, David Marshick, Heather Miller and Dan Neal.
The forum will introduce each candidate and allow viewers to learn about his or her positions.
Residents are welcome to submit questions for candidates to address. Questions and comments may be sent to James Damrow at 262-203-2383 or jamesdamrow@damrowchiropractic.net.
The forum is sponsored by the Westgate Corridor Association.