JANESVILLE
Although some members of the Janesville City Council said they know the decision to approve a fee hike will be unpopular with residents, the council unanimously approved a doubling of the city’s wheel tax starting in 2022.
After a public hearing Monday night, the council on a 7-0 vote approved an increase to the annual wheel tax for Janesville residents from $20 per vehicle to $40 per vehicle as a way to decrease the amount of money the city borrows to complete 12 miles of road repairs each year.
The vote came after a handful of residents asked during the hearing whether the city could cut expenses or grow revenue in other ways, including having the city address fewer miles of road each year. One resident proposed selling corporate naming rights for certain streets and parks to drum up funding for utility projects—something past city of Janesville administrations have looked into.
City council President Douglas Marklein said he has had one major theme brought to him in the years he has been on the city council: people telling him the council’s main priority should be to “fix the damn roads” and to not “keep kicking the problem down the road.”
City street repair costs are expected to climb from $7 million this year to $7.7 million in 2022, the city estimates. Under the current funding structure, the city would borrow $5 million for roadwork next year. The new plan would help the city draw down on borrowing to the tune of about $1 million a year, the city estimates, which in turn would save the city nearly $100,000 in future annual interest payments.
Marklein and others on the council said they don’t see the wheel tax increase as the magic bullet to pay for street repairs. In fact, city staff has called the approach, coupled with a proposal to charge 100% of curb and gutter replacement to the stormwater utility fund, a stopgap for a few years until other funding schemes for municipal roads might emerge.
The city had floated a transportation utility earlier this year, but the idea got put on ice after the local business community blanched at the possible costs to commercial property owners. Also unpopular, according to straw polls of residents who attended a public listening session last month, was a special roads assessment or a referendum to pay for road repairs.
A wheel tax increase doesn’t charge out-of-town residents or commercial operators who drive trucks and other vehicles that are larger than 8,000 pounds, so the fee increase would be paid by residents of Janesville who own at least one car.
City Manager Mark Freitag said Monday night that in the absence of a transportation utility that would charge residents and businesses and in the absence of the state amending its shared revenue model and cap on the amount the city can tax residents, a wheel tax increase is the most viable way for the city to maintain its current street repair schedule.
Freitag said he has been trying to make a case with state lawmakers for either a half-cent sales tax the city could impose or changes to state rules that limit tax levy increases to a municipality’s annual pace of net new construction, a model Freitag said is outstripped annually by the rate of inflation.
Council member Susan Johnson said she supported the tax increase even though she acknowledged it might be hard for some residents to swallow.
“We don’t want to continue borrowing so much for roads and have your children and grandchildren holding the bag,” Johnson said.
She called the wheel tax increase “the most responsible” way to fund road work in what has been “a very difficult time period” during a public health crisis.
Council member Paul Benson called the plan the “fairest way” to fund the city’s road program of any of the options the city has reviewed.
Benson and city Finance Director David Godek said that under a wheel tax hike, people who are on a fixed income will see an “overall tax decrease” because the city would be paying for roadwork as it goes rather than continuing to borrow and racking up millions of dollars in interest over the next decade.
Also Monday, the council on a 4-2 vote OK’d Kwik Trip’s bid for a liquor license at a future gas station and convenience store along North Wright Road, a location where Kwik Trip won’t likely break ground for nearly another two years.
City staff ask the city council Monday to revive discussions over an earlier request by Kwik Trip for a liquor license at 1030 N. Wright Road.
The request had been idled since May when a deadlocked city council moved to table the request. City staff on Monday asked the council for the second time since earlier this year to disregard a recommendation by the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee to decline Kwik Trip’s request.
In May, the city’s liquor board recommended the council deny the request because members said the request was made prematurely.
Even after Kwik Trip offered to put the project on a faster track, Johnson and fellow council members Paul Williams and Michael Jackson in May opposed the license.
On Monday, Williams, who chairs the city’s liquor board, and Johnson, both continued to oppose Kwik Trip’s request.
An official from local youth services nonprofit Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change said the agency’s research shows a link between an increase in liquor sales and an increase in “alcohol-related crimes.”
Both Williams and Johnson said they thought the request should go back to the liquor board, in part because it has been months since the request initially came but also because Kwik Trip doesn’t intend to launch the project until summer 2023 at the earliest, with some city officials citing construction labor and material shortages.
Benson said he supported the liquor license request because he pointed out that retail developments such as Kwik Trip stores are one of the few ways the city can expand its tax base.
Gale Price, the city’s economic development director, estimated Kwik Trip would spend about $8 million to build the new location and that it would create about 35 new jobs.
Jackson, who opposed the license request earlier, flipped his vote Monday, helping the request pass 4-2.
Marklein abstained from the discussion and the vote because he said he owns a commercial property near the site in question.