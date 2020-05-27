In other business

The Janesville City Council also Tuesday approved allowing class B liquor license holders to sell prepackaged liquor for off-premise consumption.

The council previously approved the sale of prepackaged liquor for off-premise consumption temporarily during the city's state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's alcohol license advisory committee vetted the ordinance change and made a positive recommendation to the council.

Class B license holders—primarily bars and restaurants—will be allowed to sell prepackaged liquor until 9 p.m., similar to laws for sales at liquor and grocery stores.

City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said the ordinance change does not allow for the sale of mixed drinks for takeout. The liquor must be prepackaged and sealed in its original container.