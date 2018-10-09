JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council on Monday unanimously approved a fee for developers who are applying for city tax increment financing incentives.
Council members Jens Jorgensen, Richard Gruber and Jim Farrell voiced support for the resolution.
“I think this is a great way to make sure we get people who are just as invested as we are,” Jorgensen said.
The modified TIF policy will require developers to pay a fee of $10,000 or 1 percent of their financing request, whichever is less.
The fee will give developers some “skin in the game” to motivate them to commit to their projects, said Gale Price, city economic development director.
Price said developers have backed out of TIF plans with the city in the past, which wastes city staff’s time.
City officials chose to ask for the lesser of two options—$10,000 or 1 percent of the request—to avoid discouraging developers of smaller projects from applying, Price said.
Money collected from fees will go to the city’s general fund. Developers will pay the fee upon submitting their applications, which is when the “heavy lifting” for city staff begins, he said.
The fees will be collected whether the application is approved or not, Price said.
Council President Doug Marklein asked several questions about the fee process, including whether developers currently in talks with the city would have to pay the fee.
Price said city officials warned potential developers about the possibility that the fee would be implemented and heard no opposition.
The modified TIF policy took effect immediately after the council’s vote.
The city modeled the policy on Oshkosh’s TIF application fee, Price said.
Milwaukee, La Crosse, Wauwatosa, Madison, Racine, Oshkosh and neighboring Milton charge fees for TIF requests, Price said.
Also Monday, some residents spoke during public comment about their frustrations over what they see as a lack of parking downtown as construction projects gobble up parking used by shoppers.
Kari Reents, who operates Velvet and Tulle Boutique on West Milwaukee Street, urged the council to work with business owners on parking solutions as the city moves forward with its strategic plan.
Alicia Reed, owner of downtown art gallery Raven’s Wish, said she has done an informal survey of customers since 2011. Parking was never a top concern in the past, but in the last month, eight of every 10 customers have voiced concerns about parking, she said.
Resident Andreah Briarmoon told the council she hopes the aging, vacant Monterey Hotel is not turned into a parking ramp.
