JANESVILLE
Janesville Transit System employees are entering interest arbitration to settle a yearlong contract dispute between the city’s municipal bus drivers and the city of Janesville.
In notices released by the city of Janesville, the city announced that the 22 full-time and part-time city bus drivers and a handful of other Janesville Transit System employees have failed to settle a collective bargaining agreement for JTS’s 2021 and 2022 labor contract.
According to city records, the contract expired in December 2020. As of this week, the city and Transit System rank-and-file still haven't reached a new labor agreement.
Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission Chairman James Daley told The Gazette that a third-party negotiator has been assigned to try to resolve the impasse between the city and its Transit System employees, represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 695.
JTS drivers operate city-owned buses that serve as public transport on five local daytime routes and three nighttime routes. This week, JTS buses were continuing to embark on their regular routes.
Daley said the commission on Nov. 22 completed what he said was an “11-month-long” investigation of the impasse between the public workers and the city. Daley did not give specifics behind the case, which he said has been handed over to an arbitrator.
While Daley said it’s “not entirely unique” to see a public employee collective bargaining dispute run 11 months without resolution, the situation “is not the norm.”
City Transit System Director Rebecca Smith said in an email that transit system workers and the city have gone to mediation over contract deadlocks, but it's been "several decades" since the city and the transit system entered arbitration.
City attorney Wald Klimczyk said the city and the transit system’s Teamsters Union employees are following a standard statutory interest arbitration process.
Under interest arbitration, the city and the union will both argue that their final collective bargaining offer should be the one selected and upheld by the arbitrator.
Neither the union nor the city has said when arbitration would begin.
The Gazette submitted an open records request to the Employment Relations Commission seeking copies of the city's and the union's collective bargaining offers.
Since December 2020, transit workers have been working under the terms of the expired contract. Until the impasse is settled, the workers will operate under the work rules, wage rates and health plan premiums outlined in the previous union contract.
Klimczyk declined to give further details of the dispute or offers that have been reviewed by the city or the union.
“The City has evidence and testimony it will need to present to the arbitrator, so further comment is imprudent as we respect the arbitration process,” Klimczyk wrote in an email to The Gazette.
Smith also said she couldn’t give immediately comment on the arbitration or the impact on workers.
A Janesville Transit bus driver who was dropping off passengers at a city bus stop told a Gazette reporter this week that they and their coworkers have received no information or updates on the status of ongoing labor talks or arbitration.
Operating during the pandemic, Smith said presented "some recent challenges." But she said current staffing of bus drivers is meeting JTS's current service needs.
"We have alternate strategies at the ready if our staffing situation changes," she wrote.
Meanwhile, the Transit System's website and the electronic marquees on the sides of city buses show the Transit System is actively hiring drivers. A city of Janesville job posting in January listed a Transit System bus driver job opening with starting pay at $23 per hour for drivers with a commercial license and a good driving record.
A Teamsters representative did not respond to multiple inquiries by The Gazette.