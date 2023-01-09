Woodman's Sports and Convention Center

The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

 Image courtesy Friends of the Woodman's Sports & Convention Center

JANESVILLE—A group of residents continues to press for a ballot referendum on whether the city of Janesville should borrow millions of dollars of public money to build the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

Since earlier this month, a group that has identified itself as “We the Taxpayers,” “Rock County Taxpayers,” and “Taxpayer Watchdogs of Rock County” has initiated a public pamphlet campaign that questions the Janesville City Council’s intent to borrow at least $17.3 million to build the planned two-sheet ice arena.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you