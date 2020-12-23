JANESVILLE
Hundreds of cars paraded through Janesville on Dec. 4, 1960, as an expression of faith and growth in a local church.
Members of Cargill United Methodist Church plan to mark the 60th anniversary of that event by doing it again in an act that highlights the great changes in Christian churches and in Janesville over that time.
The procession is set to start near the site of the old church, near the downtown YMCA, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The fact that it’s Christmas Eve is significant. That was the date of the first service in the sanctuary of the new church, according to a history compiled by the current pastor, the Rev. Steve Scott.
Church member Nancy Sonntag, who came up with the idea for the re-enactment, has heard excitement from church members, past and present, including some who live out of town or have not been to church for a long time.
No street blockages are expected, as there were in 1960. Sonntag has checked with the city and was told the procession is OK as long as drivers abide by traffic rules.
The event is a reaction, in part, to the pandemic and other difficulties of 2020.
“I think it’s been a rough year for people, and people I talked to in the church were feeling very stressed and saddened that not only could we not celebrate Easter in the church, and now we’re not going to be able to celebrate Christmas in the way we knew,” Sonntag said.
Like some other churches, Cargill has not had services in its building since March.
More than 500 cars were involved in the original procession to the new church, built in an area surrounded by farm fields.
Janesville now extends about 5 more miles to the northeast, reaching almost all the way to Milton. The city’s population has grown from 35,000 to about 65,000.
The telephone company told planners most growth in the years ahead would be on the city’s east side, and it was.
The move no doubt helped Cargill—known for decades as the biggest United Methodist congregation in the state—accommodate the population growth of the 1960s and beyond.
But in recent decades, Methodists and other mainline Protestant denominations nationwide—such as Lutherans, Baptists, Congregationalists and Presbyterians—have lost membership.
Cargill now has about 800 members and is still among the larger United Methodist congregations in the state, Scott said.
The 1960 procession came in the midst of the Baby Boom. It was so long, according to police, that as the first cars arrived at the new church, cars were still leaving the old one about 2 miles distant.
This year’s procession will not be nearly as big as the original.
“We may have 30 cars, and we may have 150 cars. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Sonntag said.
The congregation was getting too big for the old church in 1960. The building was 54 years old and needed work, according to church records. Still, the move was controversial.
The building committee voted 12-12 on the idea of building a new church. The church council voted 21-21. The congregation had the deciding vote, 591-540, according to a video Scott produced to mark the anniversary.
When the procession reaches the building Thursday, plans are for people to remain in their cars while pastors conduct a service from the parking lot through a low-wattage radio transmitter.
At the end of the service, people will step outside their cars and sing the traditional Christmas Eve hymn “Silent Night” while holding candles, flashlights or glow-sticks.
“We are trying to balance the deep need for connection—to God and one another—with our mandate to do no harm and follow Jesus as a healer,” Scott said in a news release.
It will be a cold night, noted Robbyn Haynes Novak, who was nearly 10 when her family rode in the first procession.
Novak remembers a sense of excitement and anticipation in the congregation then. She plans to be in Thursday’s event, as well.
Church member Ramona Hohenstein was a young mother in 1960. Her strongest memory from that time is the scent of evergreens that decorated the new church’s narthex—an entryway—on Christmas Eve.
“The narthex was filled with joy and excitement,” Hohenstein recalled.
“When I read Cargill was going to do it, it just made me cry, such a wonderful thing,” Hohenstein said of the re-enactment. “I’m sorry I’ll miss it.”
Hohenstein has decided to stay home, in part because of the expected cold, where she will light candles, read her Bible and other special readings, and pray before joining her daughter for the evening.
“Christmas comes,” Hohenstein said, “whether you are at church or not.”