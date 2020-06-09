JANESVILLE
Isaac Johnson had one of those smiles you don’t forget.
His joy for life inspired others, including hundreds if not thousands of people in Janesville and around the world.
The loving boy suffered from an aggressive cancer that took his life Saturday.
Isaac battled stage 4 neuroblastoma for more than three years. He celebrated his sixth birthday four days before he died.
He loved superheroes. An image showing him in a cape was part of his fundraising campaign.
His obituary calls Isaac “Janesville’s fiercest superhero.”
His hugs,” the obituary said, “were good for your soul.”
His family, including father Pat, mother Debbie and their sons Tyler, 12, and Aiden, 9, benefited from those hugs and also fought for him.
Debbie quit her job to become his nurse and traveling companion as she took him for treatments in Madison, Chicago, New York and Michigan.
Pat, a salesman for DeVere Co., was the breadwinner. The company let him work from home.
Friends, family and soon a big part of Janesville got involved in raising money and supporting the family.
Van Buren Elementary School started a food train, and others joined in, Pat said.
Janesville police Detective Justin Stubbendick learned about Isaac through Isaac’s aunt Callie Schouten, a high school friend.
Stubbendick raised money to cover medical expenses, getting Craig High School students and others to help.
Stubbendick and others created an Isaac workout at a local CrossFit gym, where a CrossFit for a Cure benefit was held.
That event made its way through social media to a police officer in Austria and a CrossFit gym there, leading to more support for the Johnsons.
“Just everybody” got involved, Pat said. A GoFundMe effort raised more than $13,000.
Pat spoke to The Gazette on Tuesday and said he wanted to thank everyone who helped.
Isaac’s pain was not great, but it was almost always there. Medication helped when the tumor in his cheek or stomach problems hurt him, Pat said.
“He was just such a good little boy and didn’t complain too much, even though I think he was always in a little bit of pain,” Pat said.
Isaac’s short, inspiring life has produced results that outlive him.
“I made him a promise that I was with him as long as it took,” Stubbendick said, and that commitment doesn’t end with Isaac’s death.
Stubbendick noted that only 4% of federal spending on cancer focuses on childhood cancer, and he wants to do what he can for other children who suffer.
Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease among children, according to the National Pediatric Foundation.
“We need to do something now because there’s just nothing worse than seeing a kid go through that,” Stubbendick said.
Stubbendick said he is not very religious, but getting to know Isaac changed his outlook.
“It really convinced me that there’s got to be something bigger out there,” he said. “And I really believe there has to be a heaven because that’s really the only place that’s good enough for him.”