JANESVILLE
All local businesses visited by the Janesville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change passed their alcohol compliance checks, according to a police department news release.
The checks were conducted Wednesday, and all businesses were in compliance with city ordinances, which prohibit alcohol sales to customers younger than 21, according to the release.
For more information, residents can contact Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff at 608-755-3157 or ratzlaffm@ci.janesville.wi.us.