JANESVILLE—Olivia Martinez-Pergolski smiled as she explained to a non-Spanish-speaking man the message behind a mariachi band’s song. The group’s female singer, clad in a black suit with ornamental tassels, belted out the lyrics.

As Martinez-Pergolski spoke, the traditional mariachi group Sol de Madison performed musical accompaniment to the upbeat, traditional folk song on acoustic guitars, wooden fiddles and shiny metal trumpets.

JVG_220926_FIESTA02.jpg
Buy Now

Olivia Martinez, left, and Silvia Donday-Selenske dance to a song performed by Mariachi Sol de Madison during the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Janesville on Sunday.
JVG_220926_FIESTA03.jpg
Buy Now

Mariachi Sol de Madison performs during the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Janesville on Sunday. The community event hosted by PremierBank was meant to celebrate the culture, customs and cuisine during National Hispanic Heritage Month.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you