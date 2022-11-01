01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL02

JANESVILLE — Janesville business leaders said during a public forum Tuesday that the city has a “middle-of-the-pack” record of being business friendly, and they hope the next city manager can improve on that.

During a set of public feedback sessions led by professional recruitment firm Government Professional Solutions, business leaders said former city manager Mark Freitag's administration had a top-down feel that at times could be off-putting even to those who got along well with him.

