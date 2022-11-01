JANESVILLE — Janesville business leaders said during a public forum Tuesday that the city has a “middle-of-the-pack” record of being business friendly, and they hope the next city manager can improve on that.
During a set of public feedback sessions led by professional recruitment firm Government Professional Solutions, business leaders said former city manager Mark Freitag's administration had a top-down feel that at times could be off-putting even to those who got along well with him.
The search firm held the forums over the course of the day Tuesday to hear from business leaders and three other groups, -- city employees, local nonprofit agencies and clergy, and city residents -- about what qualities, skills and personality traits they’d like in the next city manager.
Freitag departed last month to take a new job as a city manager in suburban Denver. Police Chief David Moore is serving as interim city manager until Freitag's replacement is hired.
Chris Lowe and Bret Bauer, of Government Professional Solutions, themselves both former city managers, said the feedback gathered Tuesday will help guide them toward the type of a leader to seek in a national search.
At one of the 90-minute sessions held Tuesday at City Hall, local attorney Tim Lindau said in the nine years that Freitag, a former U.S. Army colonel, was at the helm, he often tightly controlled communications between the business community and the city council.
“It's just reality that he had a very hierarchical approach to management. We’d defer to that because of what was a good working relationship with the city manager," Lindau said.
“But to suggest that there was a free flow of communication between the business community and council members? I would say that did not exist under prior management,” Lindau said.
Larry Squire, a Janesville bank president, meanwhile pointed to strengths he saw in Freitag's administration during a nearly decade-long local economic recovery coming out of a recession and the 2009 shuttering of Janesville’s General Motors plant.
Squire said Freitag and his economic development team brought in hundreds of new jobs through a series of distribution, warehousing and shipping developments, including the 1-million square-foot Dollar General distribution warehouse on the city’s south side.
Squire called such developments a “lift." But he also suggested the next city manager should pursue more diverse economic development projects.
“You never want to turn away good jobs on the distribution side, but we got in trouble because we depended so much on auto manufacturing. Let’s not depend (only) on warehousing distribution," Squire said.
Oakleigh Ryan, a local consultant and chair of Forward Janesville, the city’s main chamber of commerce, said some chamber members have called City Hall “middle of the pack” in its friendliness toward existing businesses that want to expand and new businesses trying to launch here.
Kari Reents, a Forward Janesville board member and operator of Velvet and Tulle, a downtown clothing boutique, said leadership at times has seemed indifferent to the risk small businesses must take.
Reents said she was delayed for weeks during her self-funded shop buildout because she couldn’t get a clear understanding of a plumbing code problem that city building department inspectors said she had.
Reents said she was told in the end to hire her own plumbing inspector, and to apprise the city on what was found.
“That cost us thousands and thousands of dollars because now we hire a master plumber. That’s fine, but we couldn’t even tell him what needed to be fixed,” Reents said.
Lindau said the next city manager should put city staff and department heads more in the driver’s seat on decisions, especially on economic development matters.
Angela Pakes, Forward Janesville’s President and CEO, said she’s already hearing that under Moore’s interim leadership, city staff are more comfortably communicating with the public and the administration.
“My impression has been they've been afraid,” to speak up under Freitag, Pakes said.
City staff
A subsequent forum on Tuesday, held specifically for city employees, included Fire Chief John McManus and other city department heads.
This group gave the search firm a specific directive: Find a city manager who will lobby to change the state’s shared revenue system, which limits the amount a city can increase taxes to a formula based mainly on new construction value.
Freitag and his administration often pointed to an effort by Janesville's City Hall to lobby for the state to fix shared revenue, which he and others said has made Janesville slide farther behind other cities its same size.
McManus said if such changes aren’t politically viable for the state legislature, a new city manager should push for a local operating referendum to support a city budget that’s been perennially in the red.