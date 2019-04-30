JANESVILLE

A city bus and at two other vehicles were involved in an accident on South Jackson Street at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency communications monitored by The Gazette indicated two people were injured in the crash, near Jackson and State streets, in front of the former General Motors plant.

A Gazette reporter on the scene said one person was taken from a large SUV to an ambulance.

Two ambulances were on scene.

The reporter could tell the bus has at least two passengers.

The bus and a third vehicle, a pickup truck, had front-end damage.

The bus' front windshield was cracked on the driver's side.

Crash debris was scattered on the street.

Jackson Street was closed from Delavan Drive to Elliott Street.

This story will be updated.