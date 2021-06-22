The Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Monday it will award $25,000 to nine local organizations and events in Janesville. Each year, JACVB uses money from its Tourism Marketing Grant Fund to help support local activities and projects. The funds go to marketing projects or events intended to bring visitors to the area from outside Rock County.
“We are always looking for ways to increase the visibility of the Janesville area as a destination for leisure and business travel,” JACVB Executive Director Christine Rebout said in a press release.
The grant money was not distributed last year as so many events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Local organizations and events that received portions of the 2021 grant are Downtown Janesville, Inc. for their “It’s Happening Downtown” promotion, KANDU for Dragons on the Rock on Sept. 18 and the Janesville Performing Arts Center for its Outdoor Concert Series (June 10 and 18, July 17 and Aug. 12).
Additionally, funds were awarded to the National Water Ski Show Championship (Aug. 13-15), Rock County 4-H Fair (July 27-Aug. 13), Skelly’s Farm Market for Skelly’s Sunflower Experience (July 21-Aug. 8) and the Commemorative Air Force, B29/B24 Squadron’s Warbird Weekend (July 19-21).
Other recipients included last week's Janesville Town Square Gran Prix and the Janesville Morning Rotary Annual Pie Ride.
Those interested in applying for the second round of grants have until Aug. 1 and can visit janesvillecvb.com/about/resources. The form can be found under the “Tourism Partner Resources” tab.