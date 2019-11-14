JANESVILLE

The CEO of the Janesville Boys & Girls Club is stepping down for health reasons, and the organization is looking for a replacement.

The club’s incoming board president, Tyler Mosley, made the announcement in a news release.

CEO Sara Stinski is leaving because of “health concerns” but will continue part-time “until our nationally guided search for a new leader is successfully concluded,” the release reads.

The nonprofit organization located at 200 W. Court St. is looking for someone who will continue the momentum Stinski created over the past three years, the release states.

The release lists improvements under Stinski that include an increase in funding sources that led to a literacy initiative for struggling readers, adding three full-time staff positions that include a coach to mentor club members through high school graduation and increased partnerships with schools.