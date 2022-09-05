JANESVILLE

Eight years after it started counting chimney swifts in Janesville, local volunteers again gathered Sunday night to count the birds at a variety of sites.

Chimney swifts begin to circle the chimney at Washington Elementary School before roosting inside for the night. That particular Janesville school features the largest amount of the migrating birds in town with a recent count of over 1500.
