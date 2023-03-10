Billboard Bachelor
Robert Siegfried, who recently bought ad space on at least one digital Lamar billboard along Milton Avenue in Janesville, just south of Humes Road, as way to get dates with women, is shown on his "Billboard Bachelor," YouTube channel. A review of court records shows Siegfried has been in repeated legal trouble for years for alleged harassment and domestic abuse of women. 

JANESVILLE — A Beloit man seeking romance via a giant billboard along Janesville’s busiest retail corridor has been in repeated legal trouble for alleged harassment and domestic abuse of women, court records show.

Robert Siegfried bought ad space on at least one digital Lamar billboard along Milton Avenue in Janesville, just south of Humes Road.

