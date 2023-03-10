JANESVILLE — A Beloit man seeking romance via a giant billboard along Janesville’s busiest retail corridor has been in repeated legal trouble for alleged harassment and domestic abuse of women, court records show.
Robert Siegfried bought ad space on at least one digital Lamar billboard along Milton Avenue in Janesville, just south of Humes Road.
The “Date Robert” billboard ad that began appearing last week shows a massive image of Siegfried grinning and dressed casually, with his phone number included. It touts Siegfried as “Wisconsin’s most eligible bachelor.”
The Milton Avenue billboard on Thursday afternoon appeared to no longer be showing Siegfried’s ad, but in an interview with The Gazette early Thursday evening, Siegfried said he’d paid for 30 days, and said the ad firm told him it would move around to multiple digital billboards in Janesville.
A sales representative at Lamar Advertising’s Janesville-Madison regional office declined comment on the situation Thursday morning, and a manager at the local office left a Gazette reporter on hold on a phone call for 25 minutes but did not speak to the reporter.
A Gazette reporter was unable to reach a Federal Trade Commission official on Thursday, inquiring whether truth-in-advertising rules or other consumer laws apply to lonely hearts advertisements on billboards.
Court record
According to Rock County court documents obtained by The Gazette, Siegfried was found guilty of disorderly conduct after allegedly pulling a knife on a woman in Janesville in 2012.
And last year in Sauk County, a woman sought a restraining order against him because, she said in court papers, he’d spent decades stalking and harassing her on social media after the two broke off a high school relationship in the late 1990s — more than 25 years ago.
The Milton Avenue digital billboard ad, which stated Robert was seeking to date “honest women,” had a style reminiscent of a campaign poster for someone running for sheriff in a Midwestern town. Siegfried was pictured in a cowboy hat with mirror sunglasses and a leather jacket laid open, with his hands in the pockets of a pair of blue jeans cinched with a rodeo-buckle belt.
TV interviews
A Madison-area television news report last week featured Siegfried’s unorthodox effort to get dates with women after he said social media apps had failed him in that regard.
Siegfried told TV reporters he bought the ad spot on the billboard along Milton Avenue to try to breathe fresh air into his love life.
In one TV news interview later posted to YouTube, he told the female reporter interviewing him that many of the women responding to his ad weren’t his type. Then, he jokingly asked the reporter while the interview was still underway if she’d go on a date with him.
“You can be my first date, what do you think?” he asked.
“I don’t know about that,” the reporter responded.
Siegfried’s self-marketing effort has included a YouTube broadcast of him on phone calls with women who’ve responded to the “Date Robert” ad. He calls the broadcast the “Billboard Bachelor.”
The billboard ad saying he’d be the perfect date doesn’t necessarily mesh with what court records show.
Past allegations
Rock County Circuit Court records show that in 2012, Siegfried pleaded no contest and was found guilty of disorderly conduct after police said he pulled a knife on a former girlfriend after she accidentally let his dog outside.
In that incident, the woman said Siegfried held up a sharp silver blade and told her he’d hurt her and her car if she didn’t immediately locate his dog. When the woman told Siegfried she was calling police, he allegedly told her, “Go ahead b----, I got bail money,” according to court records.
The woman told police at the time that Siegfried had a “violent temper” and she was “frightened.” Police at the time said Siegfried was intoxicated and glassy eyed when officers arrived at the residence, and a kitchen knife was laying on a table.
Sauk County restraining order
More recently, in an April 2022 Sauk County court filing requesting a restraining order, a woman said Siegfried had tried multiple times over several decades to get her and her fiancé to rekindle a friendship with him.
The woman said in a civil complaint that she and Siegfried had broken up in high school around 1997, but Siegfried never gave up trying to contact her. The woman said Siegfried had sent her unwanted messages at least once a year for “25 years.” Last year he appeared to step up the efforts, even after the woman blocked him from her social media pages.
Court documents include text messages from Siegfried — some he’d had male and female friends send the woman under their name or profile — seeking to revive the relationship. In the texts, Siegfried apologized for a decades-old incident involving lug nuts on a van and invited the woman and her fiancé to ride jet skis and go boating with him, to drink alcohol together and to be friends.
In one of the texts, Siegfried indicated it would be easy for him to pose as another person on social media to get closer to the woman, according to court papers. Court records also show Siegfried posted glowing online reviews for a business the woman’s parents operate. He also reminded the woman he’d forgiven her in high school after she’d cheated on him with a friend.
“I’ve been trying to get him to leave me alone for 25 years,” the woman wrote in her petition for a restraining order.
Other court papers show Siegfried seemed to know the location of a home the woman had bought and renovated, even though she’d never publicly revealed where she lives.
“He usually sends a message, I block him, I don’t hear from him for a while, and he then uses his friends’ (Facebook) accounts to send me messages. He even put out a marketplace ad looking for me in 2018,” the woman wrote.
Sauk County court records show a judge threw out the woman’s complaint after she and Siegfried both failed to show up to a 2022 court hearing.
Billboard Bachelor
Siegfried’s own YouTube channel shows multiple videos of him interacting with women responding to his “Billboard Bachelor” ad. In one video, a woman asks Siegfried pointed questions over the phone about his history of domestic abuse. In response, Siegfried calls one of his run-ins with the law “fake,” and refers to the woman who’d pressed him on his past behavior as “bipolar.”
Allegations ‘false’
In a phone interview Thursday evening with a Gazette reporter, Siegfried called allegations that he’d threatened a woman with a knife in Rock County in 2012 and later harassed and repeatedly messaged her “false.”
He pointed out that he was only convicted of disorderly conduct in the Rock County incident.
Siegfried said one media outlet already “threw me under the bus” by pointing to the past domestic abuse and harassment allegations. He said “90%” of people have court records that show arrests and allegations, and he denied that he’d spent years sending unwanted messages to a Sauk County woman.
Despite the volume of text messages in court records, Siegfried said he’d only sent the Sauk County woman flowers, and he’d done so not realizing she was in a relationship. He said after the woman filed for a court order, he left her alone.
He said “anyone can file a restraining order,” and said the woman’s petition for the order was thrown out after she failed to show up at court.
Siegfried also told a Gazette reporter any allegations he’s faced “have nothing to do with an advertisement,” and said his court record is nobody’s business unless a woman who seeks a date with him wants to know the truth about his past.