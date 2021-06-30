Every soldier has a story to share.
For example, the extraordinary sacrifices of Rock County-area veterans can be felt far beyond Janesville or Beloit.
To that end, Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Director Chris Kolakowski said preserving pieces of history remains as important as ever as the museum, located at 30 W. Mifflin St. in downtown Madison, is set to reopen Thursday morning after a long hiatus triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. It had been closed since March 15, 2020.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a while,” Kolakowski said. “A museum is really most alive when it has visitors.”
As the museum reopens, new exhibits will showcase the sacrifices of the “Janesville 99” - a group of 99 soldiers from Janesville who suffered through the Bataan Death March in 1942 and were held captive by the Japanese forces for three years.
Of those 99 men, only 35 survived to return home after World War II.
The museum also features a tribute to Beloit native and World War II veteran Donald Fisher, who served on patrol torpedo boats in the English Channel and also in the Philippines.
Fisher, who died in 2013, also fought in the D-Day landings at Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.
Extraordinary sacrifices
Janesville veteran Mike Williams lauded the museum’s decision to highlight the Janesville 99.
“The veterans museum in Madison is an iconic facility. Having these museums that can preserve the history of the military — for a veteran to see this happen — is very nostalgic and warms your heart. And to the younger generation, it gives them an idea of the great latitude that our country has.”
He added: “I think elevating the Janesville 99 and being able to see a dedicated display may make a lot more people aware. It's a very special and unique thing for Wisconsin to have that notoriety.”
Williams recalls meeting several members of the Janesville 99 in the early 1970s and was humbled to hear them recount their memories of the Bataan Death March and the cruelty they suffered for years at the hands of their captors, including torture and starvation.
“They tell these stories and you can see the emotion on your face,” Williams said. “Humanity should just not allow that kind of thing to take place.”
Williams joined the military in 1968 and served during the Vietnam War era as a commander in the Wisconsin National Guard. He went on to rise through the ranks and retired as a colonel.
Even after his military service, Williams has remained involved with veteran organizations, seeing it as his life’s calling to continue offering support for soldiers.
“During World War II, there were many heroes who made that supreme sacrifice,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of tragic stories, and those stories need to be told.”
The mementos, pictures and exhibits at various museums around the state each tell unique stories, Williams said.
“It binds us together as Americans. It gives us that one common goal of when there’s danger we will stand shoulder to shoulder. It makes me proud,” Williams said.
Heroes of their time
Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll, welcomed the news of the museum’s reopening and said he is pleased that the late Fisher will be among those recognized.
“It’s just exciting to see Beloit tied in with veterans’ history in the state, especially with the importance of keeping the history alive,” Finnegan said.
Finnegan said he is always amazed by the veterans he works with, including those who served in World War II.
“No matter where they served in World War II, it was all in. They just did what they needed to. You get humbled. That greatest generation, they went about what they did and literally saved the world, and they just came back home and went back to work.”
One of his veterans, who lives in Capron, Illinois, recently celebrated his 99th birthday. He fought as a medic at Omaha Beach on D-Day.
“In our database, we have 17 veterans turning 100 to 106 this year,” Finnegan said.
Some of those veterans are still golfing, hunting, volunteering at local organizations or even setting world records for scuba diving, Finnegan said.
VetsRoll has its own special event planned Aug. 15 at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. It coincides with the 77th anniversary of Japan’s unconditional surrender in World War II.
'This history still matters'
Kolakowski said during the pandemic, the veterans museum was able to offer some virtual events. However, returning to in-person events this summer is a long-awaited step, particularly with the Fourth of July coming up.
School tours will also resume in September. Kolakowski said the educational value in visiting the museum and bearing witness to history is monumental.
“We’ve got a lot of great stuff coming to the museum,” Kolakowski said. “We take our mission very seriously.”
World War II shaped the modern world, Kolakowski said, adding that 77 years after the war’s end, echoes of the conflict are still felt in everyday life.
“This history still matters,” Kolakowski said. “This history helped define the course of the United States and its relationship to the world.”