JANESVILLE
As SHINE Technologies moves toward medical isotope production in Janesville, the company is fast pivoting into other areas.
Most recently, the Janesville tech firm landed a contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a new project to help federal agents better detect contraband and weapons crossing the U.S. borders.
Under a $16.8 million contract, SHINE plans to spend the next 42 months using its companies’ own nuclear fusion technology to create special imaging systems capable of peering through thick metal or other dense material to find contraband such as illegal drugs or weapons.
SHINE spokesman Patrick O’Connell said the company plans to use the same basic technology its owner and CEO, Greg Piefer, developed at the helm of SHINE and its Fitchburg-based sister company, Phoenix (formerly Phoenix Nuclear Labs).
SHINE already has shown investors and some clients, including one government aircraft builder, how it can use nuclear fusion accelerators to shoot so-called neutron rays -- known as N-rays -- through dense objects to test the objects for structural integrity.
O’Connell said SHINE’s use of N-ray imaging helps the aircraft builder peer into the structural DNA of specially cast metal components such as jet engine rotors to ensure the components have no internal flaws or weaknesses.
Under the new contract with Homeland Security, SHINE would develop technology that would help Homeland Security to scan dense objects for inconsistencies inside them, such as when a space is hollowed out or filled with objects such as bags of drugs, money or even weapons.
X-ray technology is useful to give a view through soft tissue, like skin and muscles, to examine and determine the integrity of more dense objects deep inside, such as bone. Neutron rays, or N-rays, operate in an opposite way.
“N-rays can look through very dense objects, like steel or bigger, heavier shells, and see if at the core, inside, if there are there any imperfections or any integrity issues,” O’Connell said.
About a year ago, SHINE changed its corporate name from SHINE Medical Technologies to the more streamlined, yet more general-purpose SHINE Technologies. The idea behind the name change was to reflect SHINE’s pivot toward broadened commercial uses of its fusion and particle accelerator technology.
At first, SHINE was conceived as a tech firm that aimed to launch medical molybdenum-99 production — one type of medical radioisotope the company has been vying for a decade to grab domestic market share of. The company says it plans to launch domestic radioisotope production in Janesville using low-enriched uranium and nuclear particle accelerators sometime in 2023 or 2024.
SHINE has since gained financing for other endeavors, including concepts involving clean fusion energy, recycling of nuclear materials — and now, imaging technology that national agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can use to improve border security.
“We would then potentially train our neutron ray machines to be a bit more portable and to also have the ability to understand characteristics or qualities of certain contrabands, like drugs. So with that knowledge, we can then create an automated approach to allow the Department of Homeland Security to potentially have a much more efficient process to scan for those not-so-great items at their ports of entry,” O’Connell said.