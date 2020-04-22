JANESVILLE
Matt Kealy knows he won’t make a ton of money selling prepackaged liquor for curbside pickup.
The goal is to keep his downtown gastropub, Drafthouse, relevant by offering restaurant-quality food and drinks for people to consume at home as Gov. Tony Evers’ order keeps restaurant dining rooms closed, Kealy said.
The Janesville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to give class B liquor licensees—primarily bars and restaurants such as Drafthouse—the ability to sell prepackaged liquor for people to take home.
Previously, such establishments could sell only prepackaged beer and wine for takeout.
The council also approved curbside liquor, beer and wine distribution for all licensed establishments in the city, as long as the alcohol is sold in its original packaging.
Under normal circumstances, city ordinances prohibit the sale and distribution of alcohol outside an establishment.
Alcohol cannot be sold in individuals cups, glasses or other containers, according to a city memo.
Both ordinance changes will sunset when the city ends its state of emergency, according to the memo.
Council member Doug Marklein asked that the class B liquor sales change be sent to the city’s alcohol license advisory committee to determine if the change should be permanent.
Janesville is one of few cities that does not allow class B establishments to sell liquor for off-premises consumption, said Wald Klimczyk, city attorney.
The city council unanimously chose to suspend its rules and waive a first reading of the ordinance so changes could be made in a day. Otherwise, the changes would have required multiple meetings over at least a month.
The advisory committee did not see the changes prior to council review.
Council member Paul Benson, who supports the ordinance changes, said the council should do what it can to support small businesses during the pandemic.
Council member Paul Williams said he got an email from a resident who raised concerns about alcohol being sold while the safer-at-home order is active.
No one submitted comments to the clerk-treasurer for the public hearing.
The issue was brought to the council after Kealy and his wife, Hannah Kealy, spent most of the month talking to city representatives and staff about how the changes could help small businesses.
Kealy said he and his staff closed the restaurant for a few days at the beginning of the safer-at-home order to discuss creative ways to attract customers.
The Drafthouse now is trying a modified menu featuring food that is easy to take home and specials on beer and wine, Kealy said.
While brainstorming, Kealy realized he could pare down his liquor inventory by selling people the recipes and ingredients for some of his most popular signature cocktails.
“This was the direction everyone was telling us to take to stay relevant,” he said.
Kealy started selling cocktail kits in early April because he thought it was allowed under state statute, but he soon learned that local ordinances supersede state law.
Someone filed a complaint with Janesville police, and an officer came to the restaurant to tell Kealy he was violating his liquor license. He stopped selling the kits but urged local officials to change the ordinance.
Kealy hopes the liquor sale changes become permanent. People’s dining habits and trends are changing, and restaurants need to evolve with those habits, he said.
Millennials, for example, are more likely to take food home than eat at a restaurant, Kealy said. He also predicts that many people will continue social distancing after safer-at-home orders are rolled back.
Selling liquor from bars and restaurants won’t necessarily make people drink more, but it will change how and where they drink, Kealy said.
“As I joke, we are all becoming bartenders and barbers through this,” he said.
Kealy, who started promoting his cocktail kits on social media Tuesday, said the community has been supportive of local businesses.
Many people have ordered gift cards for friends and family, with messages expressing how they can’t wait to celebrate missed birthdays or occasions after restaurants reopen.
One man said he wanted to help the restaurant and ended up buying 12 bottles of wine from Drafthouse’s wine list.
”We don’t know when we will be coming back, but I realize it is not going to be normal any time soon,” Kealy said.