JANESVILLE
Earlier this spring, Hailey Dietz said she returned from maternity leave to her job as a cake and cupcake baker to find an improvement in the availability of common baking ingredients.
More and varied cake ingredients seemed to be available compared to the dearth of flour, milk and other common items Dietz and other small bakeries weathered in earlier months, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supply chain woes that for months had left bakers shorthanded can now be remedied, in some cases, by buying ingredients online—albeit at a premium.
Now, just as she’s moving into another spring and summer season heavy on graduation, family reunion and wedding cake orders, Dietz said she is noticing bigger and bigger spikes in costs for ingredients—prices that industry analysts and local bakers all say is a function of inflation.
For instance, Crisco sticks—a crucial ingredient for many baked goods—are still in crucial short supply at grocers and suppliers. Dietz, who runs Hailey’s Sweets and Treats, a specialty bakery in downtown Janesville, said there are workarounds to the problem, but they involve buying Crisco online at prices that are double or even triple the normal going rate.
Soon enough, like many other products that people buy, the price paid for a celebratory cake could spike.
For now, some bakers say they’re absorbing ingredient cost increases themselves, in part because their industry is a niche one that is almost totally reliant on discretionary spending—but also because many bakers already are working on cakes on contracts for weddings or other events customers agreed to months ago, before inflation really sunk its teeth into the economy.
Dietz said the most rewarding part of her work is creative expression—building a beautiful cake that will make her customer thrilled. But the surge in the cost of ingredients and the jump in overhead costs manifest themselves as a rolling tally that ticks over in the back of her mind as she works.
Dietz said she reads friends’ almost daily posts on Facebook that decry the dwindling supply of groceries $100 will now cover.
The thought of who might have to pay the cost increases of ingredients, if inflation lingers, gives her a headache.
“Really, the part of the business that I like (is) making the cake and decorating it. I just want to make a cute cake for a child’s birthday. These other problems aren’t fun,” Dietz said.
So far, 808 Cheesecake, a specialty bakery in downtown Janesville, is keeping up with its myriad orders, including contract catering, wholesale jobs, and one-off orders shuffled out to walk-in customers or delivery apps.
But behind the scenes, the company’s specialty cheesecakes haven’t materialized easily.
808 Cheesecake is a small company that has run bakeries and stores in Hawaii, northern Illinois and for the last couple years, in downtown Janesville. Kelsi Getty, 808’s shop manager in Janesville, said that is thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered tourism and all but shut down foot traffic to 808’s Hawaii store.
Getty said demand for 808 Cheesecake’s handmade, specialty cheesecakes and tiramisu dessert is climbing coming out of the pandemic—but so are costs.
Bulk shipments of eggs aren’t delayed, although the shop’s cost of eggs in bulk has climbed from this time last year from $14 for 15 dozen eggs to $55 or $60.
On top of that, there are new layers of difficulty in getting ingredients that bakers can’t do without. Getty said in order to make sure her baking kitchen has enough cream cheese to fuel its standing orders, she is having to deal with three different suppliers.
“By tripling up that way, we can cover ourselves,” Getty said. “But that’s new. It’s not normal, having to go through three suppliers for one item that we absolutely can’t do without.”
Getty said if inflation doesn’t ease—and she’s not optimistic it will anytime soon—it inevitable that 808’s cake prices will have to go up for the company to stay in business.
That won’t happen, though, on orders that already are on the books.
“People pay for things months ahead of time, and months ago, prices of ingredients were much lower, not higher. But we still have to make 600 cheesecakes for a wedding. It now costs a lot more to make them,” Getty said.
“The problem is that you can’t go back to the customer and be like, ‘Oh, ingredients cost more now. So you need to pay us an extra $200.’ That extra money’s not just sitting in a customer’s pocket. So yeah. Their answer would be ‘No.’”