JANESVILLE
Want to read about the dangers of a dictator who feels betrayed?
Award-winning Janesville author Ann Bausum writes about a frightening time in world history in her newest book, “Ensnared in the Wolf’s Lair: Inside the 1944 Plot to Kill Hitler and the Ghost Children of His Revenge.”
She is planning a virtual book event at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hedberg Public Library. To participate later in the day, people can visit the library’s YouTube channel.
“This book offers an insight into the depth of evil that existed in the regime that can be set alongside the misdeeds we are much more familiar with, such as the Holocaust. It helps to illustrate the breadth and consequence of allowing such evil to take hold,” Bausum said.
“Ensnared in the Wolf’s Lair" is Bausum’s 11th book for National Geographic Kids and her fourth exploration of international history. Her first book, a photobiography of Beloit-born explorer Roy Chapman Andrews, was released in 2000.
The book brings a historical moment alive by connecting readers to the personal stories of four eyewitnesses Bausum interviewed.
During the summer of 1944, a secretive network of German officers and civilians banded together for Operation Valkyrie, which was a final attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
The operation was meant to take place at the Wolf’s Lair, the dictator’s headquarters in East Prussia where he spent nearly half of World War II. However, the assassination attempt by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg failed, and an enraged Hitler exacted his revenge by taking family members, including children, from the Valkyrie conspirators.
Within weeks, Gestapo agents had removed as many as 200 relatives from their homes. They separated the adults from the children and punished them all.
Bausum said some know about the failed coup because of the movie “Valkyrie” starring Tom Cruise. However, the incident is not particularly well-known in Germany or the United States.
She said Germans mounted a broad, ongoing resistance to the Nazi regime. As one group was exposed or eliminated, others stepped forward. Their history is captured at the German Resistance Memorial Center, Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand, in Berlin.
So many atrocities were linked to the Nazi regime that sometimes smaller evils fell below the radar, she said.
“There were about 700 people arrested following this failed coup, and more than 150 of them were executed after ‘show trials,'” Bausum said.
Family members and older teens were taken to various jails and prisons and interrogated, while some of the youngest children were brought to the Borntal, a collection of state-run homes in Bad Sachsa, Germany. The Borntal, which looked like a summer camp, housed children as young as 10 days old who were detained three to six weeks before liberation by American forces in 1945.
Bausum interviewed the oldest son of Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, the military officer who planted the explosives to kill Hitler at the Wolf's Lair. She was able to spend a couple of hours with the son, named Berthold, who was 10 years old when the incident occurred.
“It was very poignant to hear this man’s childhood memories of his father,” Bausum said.
The other man she interviewed was Friedrich-Wilhelm von Hase, who was 7 years old at the time.
Bausum said the boys were traumatized by their time at Borntal. They were not physically abused there, but all children were separated from their siblings by age and gender. They were told they had been given new last names. Possessions such as photos were taken, and the boys knew almost nothing about the fate of their families.
“It’s a reminder terror can take many forms,” Bausum said.
Bausum also spoke on the phone with 97-year-old Maria-Gisela von Hase Boehringer, who was imprisoned after the incident at age 20.
Christa von Hofacker Miller, then age 12, shared her diary with the author.
Bausum said her account illustrates how regimes can control others by exploiting their fears and keeping them shrouded in uncertainty.
Bausum traveled twice to Europe to get to know the people and places that played a role in the attempt to kill Hitler. Her son Sam Boutelle, who lived in Germany for a year after college, lent his German-language skills.