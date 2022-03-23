Janesville Art League open house event set fro April 2 Gazette staff Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEJanesville Art League and revv Aviation will hold an open house event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 4606 S. Atlantis Drive.Revv Aviation is the new art venue for displaying artwork from the art league. Residents can tour the facility and meet featured artists. Artwork will be displayed and for sale through September.Revv Aviation is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Death notices for March 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022