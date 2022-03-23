JANESVILLE

Janesville Art League and revv Aviation will hold an open house event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 4606 S. Atlantis Drive.

Revv Aviation is the new art venue for displaying artwork from the art league. Residents can tour the facility and meet featured artists. Artwork will be displayed and for sale through September.

Revv Aviation is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

